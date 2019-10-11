From its origins as a one-panel cartoon by Charles Addams, to the iconic 1960s television sitcom and all the later versions, the Addams Family has made us laugh by juxtaposing their poisoned-chalice-half-full outlook against the ordinariness of our world.
The Broadway musical comedy version of the Addams clan expanded on the idea with gloomy daughter Wednesday Addams falling in love and bringing her very normal boyfriend home to to meet the parents. Growing up, we see, can be scarier than a disembodied hand.
In this new Addams Family animated movie, screenwriters Matt Lieberman and Pamela Pettler again see Wednesday — a crossbow-wielding teen voiced by Chloe Grace Moretz — as the person most likely to walk through the mansion gates to encounter the world outside. Wednesday’s sweet friendship with middle schooler Parker (Elsie Fisher, the first two “Despicable Me” films) illuminates the movie’s themes about being true to oneself and how a little empathy across cultural divides can accomplish a lot.
Plus, Wednesday’s revenge on a mean girl is truly epic.
“The Addams Family” is filled with grins, like Wednesday navigating middle school, from start to finish. It’s true to the spirit of the original show, pulling laughs from sight gags both subtle and not-so-subtle, with top-notch voice acting and animation.
This movie is just as entertaining as the 1990s big-screen Addams Family movies starring Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston.
“The Addams Family” movie begins with the wedding of Gomez Addams (Oscar Isaac) and Morticia (Charlize Theron), and explaining Morticia’s desire to live apart from normal society. The newlyweds settle down in a deserted insane asylum they can turn into a horror-filled love nest.
But in the valley below the Addams mansion lies a shiny new housing development being run by Margaux Needler (Allison Janney), an interior decorator and host of an HGTV-style home makeover show. Margaux’s huge mountain of blonde hair and too-perky smile make her scarier than anything in the Addams mansion.
“The Addams Family” will appeal to mature folks who grew up with John Astin and Carolyn Jones as Gomez and Morticia in the 1960s TV show, and kids who are just discovering this kooky bunch.
