Happy trails lead to Holiday Inn at Valley View this weekend, as the Happy Trails Virginia Style celebration of Old West in film and television leads a nostalgic wagon train of movie screenings and meet and greets with actors.

Notable guests include Don Collier (“Outlaws,” “The High Chaparral”); Darby Hinton (“Daniel Boone”); Steve Silverheels, son of Jay Silverheels, Tonto on “The Lone Ranger”; Christopher Mitchum (“Big Jake”), son of Robert Mitchum; Patrick Wayne (also “Big Jake”), son of John Wayne; and Dodie Rogers, daughter of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.

The three-day event will include premieres of family friendly and faith-based films such as “Miracles in East Texas,” “The Farmer and the Belle” and “Wild Faith.” Organizers say some of the proceeds will benefit cancer research, summing up their intention with the slogan “Give Cancer the Boot!”

Mike Allen writes the Arts & Extras column for The Roanoke Times. The beat he covers includes visual art, classical music, opera, theater, dance, literature, museums and other arts and cultural nonprofits, and things even more eclectic.

