RELIGION
Bishops seek ordination of married men
VATICAN CITY — Catholic bishops from across the Amazon called Saturday for the ordination of married men as priests to address the clergy shortage in the region, a proposal that would upend centuries of Roman Catholic tradition.
The majority of 180 bishops from nine Amazonian countries also called for the Vatican to reopen a debate on ordaining women as deacons, saying “it is urgent for the church in the Amazon to promote and confer ministries for men and women in an equitable manner.”
The proposals were contained in a final document approved Saturday at the end of a three-week synod on the Amazon, which Pope Francis called in 2017 to focus attention on saving the rainforest and better ministering to its indigenous people.
NETHERLANDS
Device to clean plastic from rivers unveiled
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Dutch inventor Boyan Slat is widening his effort to clean up floating plastic from the Pacific Ocean by moving into rivers, too, using a new floating device to catch garbage before it reaches the seas.
The 25-year-old university dropout founded The Ocean Cleanup to develop and deploy a system he invented when he was 18 that catches plastic waste floating in the ocean.
On Saturday he unveiled the next step in his fight: A floating solar-powered device that he calls the “Interceptor” that scoops plastic out of rivers as it drifts past.
“We need to close the tap, which means preventing more plastic from reaching the ocean in the first place,” he said, calling rivers “the arteries that carry the trash from land to sea.”
Burundi
Reporters charged with undermining security
JOHANNESBURG — Four journalists in Burundi and their driver were charged Saturday with undermining state security, according to their newspaper and Human Rights Watch.
The journalists for Iwacu, one of the few remaining private media organizations in the East African nation, were arrested earlier this week in Bubanza province, in northwestern Burundi, where they had gone to report on clashes between the army and a rebel group.
GAZA
Health officials: Teen electrocuted in rain
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s Health Ministry says a Palestinian teenager has been electrocuted after touching an electric pole outside his home during heavy rains.
Local emergency crews identified the boy Saturday as Mahmoud al-Belbisi, 16.
Palestinian authorities in the coastal enclave said they were prepared for a rare hurricane-like weather system that was expected to hit the eastern part of the Mediterranean on Saturday.
JAPAN
$1.84M diamond disappears from show
TOKYO — Japanese police are investigating a $1.84 million diamond allegedly stolen from an international jewelry trade show near Tokyo.
The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 p.m. Thursday. An hour later, just after closing time, the diamond was gone and the jewelry case was unlocked, according to police.
Police said Saturday they suspect the alleged theft took place sometime in the final hour of the crowded exhibit in Tokyo. The stone was the only item missing. No arrests have been made.
