Thursday

AARP Safe Driving class

Defensive driving techniques taught to seniors.

When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Community Center, 725 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: $15 AARP members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: 540-443-1142

Advanced Energy Healing Exploration with Takara

Native American and other earth-based spirituality classes.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: West Salem Holistic Healing Center, 2800 West Main St., Salem

Cost: $22

Contact: 639-1633

Coffee and Conversation

Meet others who have experienced death of a loved one.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 381-3171

Christiansburg Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings through October.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Hickok St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 382-6128

Catawba Valley Farmers Market

Produce and homemade goods available.

When: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 864-5913

TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a national nonprofit weight loss support group.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg United Methodist Church Annex, 203 Roanoke St., Blacksburg

Cost: $32 dues

Contact: songbird0329@yahoo.com

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness

Intermediate classes are offered in 9-10 week series.

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Varies

Contact: 632-2323

NRV Recovery Dharma

Support group, meditation and discussion offered for people with addictions.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: nrvrecoverydharma@gmail.com

Friday

Hands and Harvest Festival

Highland County’s annual festival includes storyteller Barb Lawson, bluegrass bands, Little Switzerland Cloggers, the Original Rhondels and a harvest trail that leads to 18 different destinations around the county. Apple butter, food, crafts and tours of the maple sugar camps are other highlights. For a full schedule of events, go to www.highlandcounty.org.

When: All day

Where: Various Highland County communities

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-468-2550

DMV2Go

Many DMV services are offered.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Cost for services varies

Contact: 375-3004

Historical Archaeology: Behind the Scenes Tours

Join Poplar Forest’s archaeologists for a 90-minute walking tour of the latest archaeological dig sites and discoveries, which includes a stop in the Poplar Forest archaeology lab.

When: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest

Cost: $20

Contact: 434-525-1806

Friends of IANDS

Monthly International Association of Near Death Studies meeting.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Valley Community Church, 5000 Carriage Drive, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 774-2704

Yoga for the People

Bring your own yoga mat.

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 588-8558

Mental Health First Aid Training Focused on Youth

An all-day course teaches participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or substance abuse disorder. Sign up at nrvcs.org/mhfa.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-745-2947

Taize Service

Candlelight Taize service includes readings, silent meditation and simple songs.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren, 902 Heather Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: goldie.com@comcast.net

Community Meal

Secular event is free to the public.

When: 12:05 p.m.

Where: The Well, 670 Tom’s Creek Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 951-1000

Rockin’ Main Street

Food trucks, beer, wine and live music from Don and the Deltones.

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m

Where: Main and Hickok Streets, Downtown, Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 382-6128

Floyd County Fall Forestry and Wildlife Field Tour

A day-long tour of Floyd County includes stops at timber-harvest sites and other wildlife and natural habitats.

When: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: 114 Park Drive, Floyd

Cost: $45 person; $80 couple

Contact: 540-231-6391

A Walk in Their Shoes: A Domestic Violence Awareness Event

The walk through downtown Roanoke supports efforts to raise awareness about domestic violence.

When: Noon

Where: Holton Plaza, 106 Franklin Road S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 985-0131

Saturday

Crohn’s and Colitis Support Group

Support group holds monthly meeting.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, 2900 Lamb Circle, Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-505-8337

Hands and Harvest Festival

See Friday’s listing.

Mount Tabor Ruritan Biscuit Breakfast

Scratch-made biscuits topped with sausage gravy or apple butter, plus scrambled eggs and other items available.

When: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Slusser’s Chapel Church Of God, 1543 Mount Tabor Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Donations

Contact: 540-449-6178

Salem Gun and Knife Show

Dealers and vendors sell items each day. Concealed carry class on Sunday.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $9, free for children with adult

Contact: 375-3004

Harvest Festival

Games, hayrides, crafts and a chemistry show are included.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1845 Cambria St. N.E. Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 382-222

Historical Archaeology: Behind the Scenes Tours

See Friday’s listing.

Energy Healing Expo

Holistic healing methods, which include Tarot cards, acupuncture, meditation through virtual reality and more will be on hand.

When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Unity of Roanoke Valley, 3300 Green Ridge Road, Roanoke

Cost: $20

Contact: 714-496-7623

Diamond Crown Cigar Event

Features an array of fine cigars, Diamond Crown cigar specials and a chance to win a Diamond Crown Cigar Humidor Cabinet.

When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Milan Tobacconists, 309 S. Jefferson Street, Roanoke

Cost: $10 advance; $15 day of

Contact: 344-5191

Creepy Makeup

Wear a costume and and create creepy looks with makeup. Registration required. Ages 11 years and up.

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-745-2947

Floyd Farmers Market

Saturday morning market.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Floyd Community Pavilion, 203 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 540-835-4732

Community Table

Volunteers organize, cook and serve hot meals free of charge.

When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: 639-3696

Sunday

Solar Home Tour

Learn more about home solar power, electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations.

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 2121 Blue Jay Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: h8nite@gmail.com

Evergreen Burial Park’s 14th Annual Walking Tour

Learn about some of the Roanoke Valley’s history-making citizens, such as Capt. Robert Henry Day, the only known Union soldier to be buried in Evergreen; Kay Lawson, a world-renowned photojournalist; and Gus and Dealie Lovell, who owned and operated the North 11 Drive-In Theater.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Evergreen Burial Park, 1307 Summit Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-2593

Blacksburg Meditation Group

An hour of silent meditation, including time for sitting and walking.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 205 Washington St. SW, 205 Washington St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com

Hands and Harvest Festival

See Friday’s listing.

Salem Gun & Knife Show

See Saturday’s listing.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $9, free for children with adult

Contact: 375-3004

Brunch at the Huckleberry Cafe

Sunday Brunch open to the public.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Warm Hearth Village Center, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: $16.35

Contact: 443-3800

Lexington Science Festival and Maker Faire

An interactive science fair takes place at sites around downtown Lexington. Attendees can build their own projects.

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Murray Hall, Lexington Presbyterian Church, 120 S. Main St., Lexington

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-319-4181

JBR Vineyards Paw Paw Festival

Learn about paw paws and plant trees at the winery.

When: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: JBR Vineyards, 1360 Springdale Road, Pearisburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 540-250-7293

Monday

Parent Bereavement Support Group

Support group for parents and grandparents who have lost an adult or adolescent child.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 257-3612

Tea and Jam Cafe

Discussion of finding one’s inner self.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Tea and Jam Cafe, 1520 North Main St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 230-9970

Yoga at St. John’s Episcopal Church

Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: St John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $8

Contact: 343-9341

Yoga at the Taubman

Bring a yoga mat.

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave., S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members

Contact: 588-8558

Yoga for the People

Free yoga session.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 588-8558

Tuesday

Marine Corps League

The Marine Corps League’s monthly meeting.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21, 104 Pulaski St., Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: vtveggeberg@gmail.com

Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club

Guest speaker will be Susan Beatty.

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Westlake Country Club, Hardy

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-270-5434

Citizens Climate Lobby

New River Valley chapter will discuss plans to support H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, and a segment about how to talk with family and friends about climate issues.

When: 6:30 8 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller St. S.W., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 951-9327

Yoga for the People

See Friday’s listing.

Grief Walk and Talk

Slow-paced walk allows to time to talk with others about the death of loved ones.

When: Noon

Where: Rosa L. Peters Park, 300 Depot St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 381-3171

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

See Thursday’s lisitng.

The Cross Connection

Weekly substance abuse support group.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

100+ Women Who Care

Every quarter, each member contributes $100 directly to a charity selected by majority vote. Learn more at www.100womenwhocarenrv.com.

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: Bull & Bones Brewhaus & Grill, 1470 S. Main St., Blacksburg

Cost: $100 donation

Contact: 937-205-3722

VFW Bingo

Proceeds support veterans programs and local community organizations

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: VFW Post 5311, 490 High St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 382-3867

The Comedy Lab

Aspiring humorists can work on their act in front of an audience.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Shishka, 122 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 400-0712

Wednesday

Dems@Amelia’s

A casual opportunity to socialize with fellow Democrats in Montgomery County.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Amelia’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 1130 Cambria St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-808-5139

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program

Bible-centered rehab group.

When: 5:35 p.m.

Where: Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 537-1004

Marine Corps League Meeting

Monthly business meeting.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: DAV, 2383 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 589-0303

TOPS Meeting

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg

Mental Illness Support Group

Confidential support group holds monthly meeting.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 585-1627

Paleo Open House

The Paleontology Research Group invites the the public to learn about discoveries from field work, to tour the preparation lab and more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Derring Hall, Virginia Tech, 926 West Campus Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-6849

Blacksburg Farmers Market

Year-round market features local produce and products.

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: bbfarmersmarket@gmail.com

