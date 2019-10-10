Thursday
AARP Safe Driving class
Defensive driving techniques taught to seniors.
When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Community Center, 725 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: $15 AARP members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: 540-443-1142
Advanced Energy Healing Exploration with Takara
Native American and other earth-based spirituality classes.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: West Salem Holistic Healing Center, 2800 West Main St., Salem
Cost: $22
Contact: 639-1633
Coffee and Conversation
Meet others who have experienced death of a loved one.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 381-3171
Christiansburg Farmers’ Market
Thursday evenings through October.
When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Hickok St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 382-6128
Catawba Valley Farmers Market
Produce and homemade goods available.
When: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 864-5913
TOPS Meeting
Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a national nonprofit weight loss support group.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg United Methodist Church Annex, 203 Roanoke St., Blacksburg
Cost: $32 dues
Contact: songbird0329@yahoo.com
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Intermediate classes are offered in 9-10 week series.
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Varies
Contact: 632-2323
NRV Recovery Dharma
Support group, meditation and discussion offered for people with addictions.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: nrvrecoverydharma@gmail.com
Friday
Hands and Harvest Festival
Highland County’s annual festival includes storyteller Barb Lawson, bluegrass bands, Little Switzerland Cloggers, the Original Rhondels and a harvest trail that leads to 18 different destinations around the county. Apple butter, food, crafts and tours of the maple sugar camps are other highlights. For a full schedule of events, go to www.highlandcounty.org.
When: All day
Where: Various Highland County communities
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-468-2550
DMV2Go
Many DMV services are offered.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Cost for services varies
Contact: 375-3004
Historical Archaeology: Behind the Scenes Tours
Join Poplar Forest’s archaeologists for a 90-minute walking tour of the latest archaeological dig sites and discoveries, which includes a stop in the Poplar Forest archaeology lab.
When: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest
Cost: $20
Contact: 434-525-1806
Friends of IANDS
Monthly International Association of Near Death Studies meeting.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Valley Community Church, 5000 Carriage Drive, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 774-2704
Yoga for the People
Bring your own yoga mat.
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-8558
Mental Health First Aid Training Focused on Youth
An all-day course teaches participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or substance abuse disorder. Sign up at nrvcs.org/mhfa.
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-745-2947
Taize Service
Candlelight Taize service includes readings, silent meditation and simple songs.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren, 902 Heather Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: goldie.com@comcast.net
Community Meal
Secular event is free to the public.
When: 12:05 p.m.
Where: The Well, 670 Tom’s Creek Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 951-1000
Rockin’ Main Street
Food trucks, beer, wine and live music from Don and the Deltones.
When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m
Where: Main and Hickok Streets, Downtown, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-6128
Floyd County Fall Forestry and Wildlife Field Tour
A day-long tour of Floyd County includes stops at timber-harvest sites and other wildlife and natural habitats.
When: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: 114 Park Drive, Floyd
Cost: $45 person; $80 couple
Contact: 540-231-6391
A Walk in Their Shoes: A Domestic Violence Awareness Event
The walk through downtown Roanoke supports efforts to raise awareness about domestic violence.
When: Noon
Where: Holton Plaza, 106 Franklin Road S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 985-0131
Saturday
Crohn’s and Colitis Support Group
Support group holds monthly meeting.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, 2900 Lamb Circle, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-505-8337
Hands and Harvest Festival
See Friday’s listing.
Mount Tabor Ruritan Biscuit Breakfast
Scratch-made biscuits topped with sausage gravy or apple butter, plus scrambled eggs and other items available.
When: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Where: Slusser’s Chapel Church Of God, 1543 Mount Tabor Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Donations
Contact: 540-449-6178
Salem Gun and Knife Show
Dealers and vendors sell items each day. Concealed carry class on Sunday.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $9, free for children with adult
Contact: 375-3004
Harvest Festival
Games, hayrides, crafts and a chemistry show are included.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1845 Cambria St. N.E. Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-222
Historical Archaeology: Behind the Scenes Tours
See Friday’s listing.
Energy Healing Expo
Holistic healing methods, which include Tarot cards, acupuncture, meditation through virtual reality and more will be on hand.
When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Unity of Roanoke Valley, 3300 Green Ridge Road, Roanoke
Cost: $20
Contact: 714-496-7623
Diamond Crown Cigar Event
Features an array of fine cigars, Diamond Crown cigar specials and a chance to win a Diamond Crown Cigar Humidor Cabinet.
When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Milan Tobacconists, 309 S. Jefferson Street, Roanoke
Cost: $10 advance; $15 day of
Contact: 344-5191
Creepy Makeup
Wear a costume and and create creepy looks with makeup. Registration required. Ages 11 years and up.
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-745-2947
Floyd Farmers Market
Saturday morning market.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Floyd Community Pavilion, 203 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 540-835-4732
Community Table
Volunteers organize, cook and serve hot meals free of charge.
When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 639-3696
Sunday
Solar Home Tour
Learn more about home solar power, electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations.
When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 2121 Blue Jay Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: h8nite@gmail.com
Evergreen Burial Park’s 14th Annual Walking Tour
Learn about some of the Roanoke Valley’s history-making citizens, such as Capt. Robert Henry Day, the only known Union soldier to be buried in Evergreen; Kay Lawson, a world-renowned photojournalist; and Gus and Dealie Lovell, who owned and operated the North 11 Drive-In Theater.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Evergreen Burial Park, 1307 Summit Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-2593
Blacksburg Meditation Group
An hour of silent meditation, including time for sitting and walking.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 205 Washington St. SW, 205 Washington St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com
Hands and Harvest Festival
See Friday’s listing.
Salem Gun & Knife Show
See Saturday’s listing.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $9, free for children with adult
Contact: 375-3004
Brunch at the Huckleberry Cafe
Sunday Brunch open to the public.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Warm Hearth Village Center, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: $16.35
Contact: 443-3800
Lexington Science Festival and Maker Faire
An interactive science fair takes place at sites around downtown Lexington. Attendees can build their own projects.
When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Murray Hall, Lexington Presbyterian Church, 120 S. Main St., Lexington
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-319-4181
JBR Vineyards Paw Paw Festival
Learn about paw paws and plant trees at the winery.
When: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: JBR Vineyards, 1360 Springdale Road, Pearisburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 540-250-7293
Monday
Parent Bereavement Support Group
Support group for parents and grandparents who have lost an adult or adolescent child.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 257-3612
Tea and Jam Cafe
Discussion of finding one’s inner self.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Tea and Jam Cafe, 1520 North Main St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 230-9970
Yoga at St. John’s Episcopal Church
Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: St John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $8
Contact: 343-9341
Yoga at the Taubman
Bring a yoga mat.
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave., S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members
Contact: 588-8558
Yoga for the People
Free yoga session.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-8558
Tuesday
Marine Corps League
The Marine Corps League’s monthly meeting.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21, 104 Pulaski St., Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: vtveggeberg@gmail.com
Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club
Guest speaker will be Susan Beatty.
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Westlake Country Club, Hardy
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-270-5434
Citizens Climate Lobby
New River Valley chapter will discuss plans to support H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, and a segment about how to talk with family and friends about climate issues.
When: 6:30 8 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller St. S.W., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 951-9327
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
Grief Walk and Talk
Slow-paced walk allows to time to talk with others about the death of loved ones.
When: Noon
Where: Rosa L. Peters Park, 300 Depot St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 381-3171
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s lisitng.
The Cross Connection
Weekly substance abuse support group.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
100+ Women Who Care
Every quarter, each member contributes $100 directly to a charity selected by majority vote. Learn more at www.100womenwhocarenrv.com.
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: Bull & Bones Brewhaus & Grill, 1470 S. Main St., Blacksburg
Cost: $100 donation
Contact: 937-205-3722
VFW Bingo
Proceeds support veterans programs and local community organizations
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: VFW Post 5311, 490 High St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 382-3867
The Comedy Lab
Aspiring humorists can work on their act in front of an audience.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Shishka, 122 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 400-0712
Wednesday
Dems@Amelia’s
A casual opportunity to socialize with fellow Democrats in Montgomery County.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Amelia’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 1130 Cambria St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-808-5139
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program
Bible-centered rehab group.
When: 5:35 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 537-1004
Marine Corps League Meeting
Monthly business meeting.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: DAV, 2383 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 589-0303
TOPS Meeting
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg
Mental Illness Support Group
Confidential support group holds monthly meeting.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 585-1627
Paleo Open House
The Paleontology Research Group invites the the public to learn about discoveries from field work, to tour the preparation lab and more.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Derring Hall, Virginia Tech, 926 West Campus Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-6849
Blacksburg Farmers Market
Year-round market features local produce and products.
When: Noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: bbfarmersmarket@gmail.com
