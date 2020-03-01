Q: What does it mean to be “born again”?
A: Jesus said, “You must be born again” (John 3:7). It’s an age-old question that an upstanding and scholarly teacher in Israel asked Jesus. He couldn’t understand how a person can enter the womb and be born “again.” It means to be transformed, to have a new beginning. It is not just a remodeling job. Today we hear a lot about recycling, reconstruction and reshaping. We renovate houses, spend millions of dollars every year on health spas, beauty resorts and cosmetics, all by people hoping to reshape their faces or renew their bodies.
In like manner, people frantically pursue all sorts of promised cures for the renewal of their inner lives. Whatever the path, however, they eventually come to a dead end. Why? Because man cannot renew himself. God created us and only he can re-create us. Only God can give us the new birth we so desperately want and need.
Only by God’s grace through faith in Christ can this new birth take place.
