Q: I am in the midst of a nasty divorce due to adultery by my husband, but my pastor keeps telling me I should pray for him in spite of breaking the marriage vow. Is this something the Bible teaches?
A: When a spouse is unfaithful in marriage there is great responsibility before the Lord, even for the one who has been wronged. The first thing to recognize is that a sinner's soul is at stake. The welfare of a soul is why Jesus Christ died on the cross. It may be that God will use a wife or husband to win their spouse to the Lord and restore the relationship.
The Bible says, "If a man is overtaken in any trespass, you who are spiritual restore such a one in a spirit of gentleness" (Galatians 6:1).
Marriage is a contract, not only between a man and a woman, but also with God Himself. All those who sin against God will pay a severe penalty unless they repent. This is so important -- we must pray for those who wrong us.
Scripture documents many accounts of the weary-hearted and declares: "But they did not ask counsel of the Lord" (Joshua 9:14). We all have the right to pray and ask the Lord for wisdom and discernment in making all of our decisions. Often the Lord puts someone in our pathway that we can trust to share our burdens, but ultimately we must hold to God's promise that He will never leave us nor forsake those who belong to Him (Hebrews 13:5). Seek Him first for He is the most wonderful Counselor and the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6).
Cling to the Word of God, "You are great in counsel and mighty in work, for Your eyes are open to all the ways of the sons of men" (Jeremiah 32:19).
