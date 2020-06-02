The Quilting Party of Blacksburg invited people to hang quilts around town to show appreciation for essential workers, health professionals and anyone staying at home during the pandemic. “Hang a quilt in your front window, drape a quilt over your porch rail, hang quilts on a line between two trees in your front yard and show everyone in the New River Valley that quilts exemplify love and caring for everyone,” the event flyer said.

Tags

Load comments