2 charged in weekend shooting, police say
Two arrests have been made in a weekend altercation that left one man with gunshot wounds, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Shots were reported just after midnight Sunday near Legends Sports Bar in the 2800 block of Williamson Road .
Two men were charged in the incident this week. Officials said one had been injured in the Sunday confrontation, but they would not identify the victim.
Robert St. Clair, 56, of Roanoke is facing charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony. Alexander Arrington, 29, of Roanoke is charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony.
The police department said its investigation into the altercation is ongoing. Everyone involved in the shooting has been identified, authorities said over the weekend.
Suspects sought in ‘incendiary’ fire
A Wednesday fire at a boarded up residential structure was set, a spokeswoman for Roanoke’s fire and emergency medical services said Thursday in an emailed statement.
The cause of a fire in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue “has been deemed incendiary,” said the statement issued by Community Risk Reduction Specialist Kristen Perdue.
Fire crews were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and found heavy smoke coming from a boarded-up building, according to an earlier news release. There were no injuries caused by the fire.
Police and fire officials are seeking suspects. They ask that anyone with information about the fire call the Roanoke fire marshal’s office at (540) 853-2795 or the police department at (540) 344-8500. Information also can be texted to 274637; senders are asked to begin the text with “RoanokePD” so that it reaches the correct officers.
Woman arrested after stabbing injures man
A Roanoke woman was arrested after a Thursday morning stabbing that left a man with serious injuries, city police said.
Larhonda Clements, 34, was charged with malicious wounding after officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the 1400 block of Maiden Lane, a news release said.
In a residence there, police found a man with “what appeared to be serious injuries,” the news release said. Clements was at the residence and was arrested.
The news release gave no other details and said an investigation continues.
Public can comment on new bus station
Valley Metro has scheduled a meeting next week at which members of the public can contribute ideas for the design of a new bus station.
The drop-in event will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 18, on the second floor of the Campbell Court Transportation Center, located on Campbell Avenue just west of Jefferson Street.
Conceptual renderings and other information will be displayed. There is no scheduled presentation and visitors can arrive at any time.
Valley Metro intends to build a new bus station to replace Campbell Court at Third Street and Salem Avenue.
General Manager Kevin Price can answer questions about the open house. Reach Price at kprice@valleymetro.com or 613-5523.
