My Dear Sweet Kinders,
I miss you all so very much! Happy Paw Park isn't the same without you! I love you all and can't wait to see your smiling faces soon. I am so proud of each of you and excited for all that the future holds for you! I know all of you are working so hard! I hope you all stay happy and safe. Go play outside…HARD. Get dirty, come in exhausted, and fall asleep when you are reading. This is a great chance to read under a tree, jump in puddles, and run until the sun goes down. No matter what, be those sweet, happy kinders I know and love! I miss you all so much!
Hugs and Love,
Mrs. Mills
