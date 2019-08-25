When my kids were young, one of the cartoons we watched was “Hey, Arnold,” whose title character had a penchant for “counting things.”
Along the same line, my fixation is with lists. States visited, concerts attended, movies watched, Friday lunch spots, top swim times, updated passwords. And much more.
Not too long ago, our family moved to a new home in Roanoke Cityand left me wondering how many places I’d lived. In the spirit of full disclosure, as I approach my late 60s, my best guess is that I’m at residence No. 17.
When we had out-of-town guests recently, I asked my wife and our visitors how many places they’d lived. They all were around 17.
I was getting a haircut at Mr. Bill’s in downtown Roanoke recently and shared my findings with Steve Harris, who, by the way, prefers the term “barber” to “stylist.” It turns out, Steve and I had once lived within five minutes of each other in Silver Spring, Maryland. I think Steve was up around 17-18 residences when we turned to his customer, who was in double figures in no time.
Just when I thought there was some consensus forming, I did a Google search and learned that the average person has 11.7 residences in a lifetime, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
My parents lived almost exclusively in apartments when I was growing up in Washington or its suburbs. On three occasions, we moved from one apartment to another apartment in the same complex. How does that happen? If my parents were living, maybe they would have an answer.
I did contact my sister, who was born in Germany during World War II and subsequently came to the United States with my mother and father, a serviceman. Her list of residences includes the Roanoke Valley, where she went to college at Hollins.
I never got an actual number of places where she had lived, as she was unable to recall much of her early years in war-torn Germany.
“I was only four when I came,” she wrote. “One of those moves was, undoubtedly, to a bomb shelter.”