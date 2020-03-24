BOXING

n 7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Amir Khan-Terence Crawford fight

n 8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Egidijus Kavaliauskas-Terence Crawford fight

n 10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Tyson Fury-Otto Wallin fight

n 11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

n 9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 FSU-Wake Forest game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Miami-Pitt game

n 3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-FSU game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 UVa-Louisville game

n 7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 Oklahoma-Texas Tech game

n 9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 BC-Syracuse game

n 10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2014 Michigan State-Oregon game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

n 9 a.m.: MASN, 2005 Arizona-Washington game

Noon: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Washington game

n 7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Philadelphia-Washington game

MISCELLANEOUS

n 7 p.m.: ESPN, “O.J.: Made in America,” Part 3

n 9 p.m.: ESPN, “O.J.: Made in America,” Part 4

NBA

n 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Phoenix at Washington (debut)

n 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Washington-Portland game

NHL

n 3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 outdoor Pittsburgh-Philadelphia game

n 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 outdoor Pittsburgh-Buffalo game

n 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2020 outdoor Nashville-Dallas game

n 10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 outdoor Toronto-Detroit game

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments