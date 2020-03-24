BOXING
n 7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Amir Khan-Terence Crawford fight
n 8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Egidijus Kavaliauskas-Terence Crawford fight
n 10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Tyson Fury-Otto Wallin fight
n 11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n 9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 FSU-Wake Forest game
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Miami-Pitt game
n 3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-FSU game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 UVa-Louisville game
n 7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 Oklahoma-Texas Tech game
n 9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 BC-Syracuse game
n 10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2014 Michigan State-Oregon game
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
n 9 a.m.: MASN, 2005 Arizona-Washington game
Noon: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Washington game
n 7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Philadelphia-Washington game
MISCELLANEOUS
n 7 p.m.: ESPN, “O.J.: Made in America,” Part 3
n 9 p.m.: ESPN, “O.J.: Made in America,” Part 4
NBA
n 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Phoenix at Washington (debut)
n 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Washington-Portland game
NHL
n 3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 outdoor Pittsburgh-Philadelphia game
n 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 outdoor Pittsburgh-Buffalo game
n 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2020 outdoor Nashville-Dallas game
n 10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 outdoor Toronto-Detroit game
