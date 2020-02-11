GOLF

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, at Seaton, Australia

MEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Tuesday’s Notre Dame-Virginia game

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Xavier at Butler

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Seton Hall

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Georgia

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Chattanooga

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at Miami

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lafayette at Army

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Ohio State

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Alabama at Auburn

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UConn at SMU

7 p.m.: ESPNU, George Mason at VCU

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Guilford at Lynchburg

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Providence at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Villanova

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Texas A&M

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Northwestern

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Iowa State at Oklahoma

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Houston at South Florida

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Indiana

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New York

10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Montreal at Boston

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Calgary at Los Angeles

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Western Carolina at Clemson, Game 1

5 p.m.: ACC Network, Western Carolina at Clemson, Game 2

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, at Uniondale, N.Y.

3 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Duquesne at Richmond

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at George Washington

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments