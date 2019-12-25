COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8:30 a.m.: SEC Network, Peach Bowl media day (LSU vs. Oklahoma)
Noon: Big Ten Network, Fiesta Bowl media day (Ohio State vs. Clemson)
4 p.m.: ESPN, Independence Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, at Shreveport, La.
8 p.m.: ESPN, Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, at Detroit
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Buchtel (Ohio) vs. Dorman (S.C.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
5:15 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, St. Thomas (Texas) vs. Whitney Young (Ill.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Izard County (Ark.) vs. St. Francis (Ga.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
8:45 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Coronado (Nev.) vs. Socastee (S.C.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Russia at Czech Republic
1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, United States vs. Canada, at Ostrava, Czech Republic
HORSE RACING
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Malibu Stakes, at Santa Anita
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Detroit, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Detroit, interactive gaming telecast
8 p.m.: TNT, San Antonio at Dallas
10:30 p.m.: TNT, Portland at Utah
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea
12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Manchester United
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Leicester City
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Club America at Monterrey
TENNIS
10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Hawaii Open, men’s and women’s quarterfinals
