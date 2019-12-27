BOXING
9 p.m.: Showtime, WBA lightweight championship, Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa; WBA light heavyweight championship, Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack; super middleweights, Jose Uzcategui vs. Lionell Thompson, at Atlanta
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”
Noon: WSET, Camping World Bowl, Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, at Orlando, Fla.
Noon: ESPN, Cotton Bowl, Memphis vs. Penn State, at Dallas
2 p.m: Big Ten Network, “BTN Live,” at Glendale, Ariz.
2 p.m.: SEC Network, “SEC Nation,” at Atlanta
3 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle,” at Glendale, Ariz.
4 p.m.: ESPN,Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU, at Atlanta, traditional telecast
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU, at Atlanta, Command Center multi-angle telecast
4 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU, at Atlanta, Skycast telecast
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU, at Atlanta, Film Room telecast
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU, at Atlanta, telecast with LSU radio announcers
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”
8 p.m.: ESPN, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, at Glendale, Ariz., traditional telecast
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, at Glendale, Ariz., telecast with Clemson radio announcers
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, at Glendale, Ariz., Command Center multi-angle telecast
8 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, at Glendale, Ariz., Skycast telecast
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State, at Glendale, Ariz., Film Room telecast
CORNHOLE
Noon: ESPNU, ACL College Championship
EXTREME SPORTS
2 p.m.: WFXR, Red Bull Signature Series (taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
5:15 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: WSLS, “All-American Dream,” special about the All-American Bowl
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Slovakia vs. Finland, at Trinec, Czech Republic
1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Russia, at Ostrovec, Czech Republic
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: MASN, Tropical Park Derby, at Gulfstream Park
6:30 p.m.: MASN, American Oaks, at Santa Anita
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Brown at Duke
Noon: Big Ten Network, Central Michigan at Purdue
Noon: Fox Sports 1, American at Georgetown
Noon: SEC Network, Long Beach State at Florida
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Wisconsin at Tennessee
1:30 p.m.: ESPN2, New Orleans at Memphis
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Central Arkansas at Marquette
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Texas Southern at Arizona State
3:45 p.m.: WDBJ, Louisville at Kentucky
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Florida International at Minnesota
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Louisiana-Monroe at Butler
5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Cal State Fullerton at UCLA
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Midland at Creighton
7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Belmont at Western Kentucky
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator‥237, Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson, at Saitama, Japan
NBA
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, New York at Washington
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Toronto
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Carolina
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Harlequins vs. Leicester
1 p.m.: ESPNEWS, PRO14, Leinster at Munster
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Brighton & Hove Albion
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Tottenham at Norwich City
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester United at Burnley
TENNIS
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Hawaii Open, Finals, at Honolulu
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Indiana
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Maryland
