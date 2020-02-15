Monday, February 17 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha," documentary on Virginia's 2015 NCAA championship team (rerun)

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha," documentary on Virginia's 2015 NCAA championship team (rerun)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, "America's Day at the Races"

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Xavier at St. John's

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bucknell at Holy Cross

7 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: ESPNU, North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T

9 p.m.: ESPN, Iowa State at Kansas

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Jackson State at Prairie View A&M

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

NHL 

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Vegas

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Chelsea

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Dubai Championships

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Delray Beach Open, Rio Open and Dubai Championships

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open and Rio Open

3 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Open 13 tournament and Dubai Championships

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at South Carolina

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, West Virginia at Texas

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon State at UCLA

