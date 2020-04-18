AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1979 Daytona 500

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 UNC-Virginia Tech game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 Texas-Southern Cal game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS, Game 1

MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal, North Carolina-Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 1995 North Carolina-Duke game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Duke-North Carolina game

NFL

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, “SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Buzz” (live; re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Mock Draft (new)

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Draft Daily” (new)

7 p.m.: ESPN, “Peyton’s Places” (three episodes)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “NFL Matchup: Draft Special” (new)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 1989 NFL Draft, first round

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2004 AFC championship, Indianapolis-New England

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2005 Indianapolis-New England game

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2004 Super Bowl, Carolina-New England

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Gretzky & Ovi” interview special (new)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 first round, Game 1, Chicago-Nashville

OLYMPICS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, men’s beach volleyball final

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, Michael Phelps special

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, women’s beach volleyball final

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

