AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1979 Daytona 500
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 UNC-Virginia Tech game
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 Texas-Southern Cal game
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS, Game 1
MEN’S BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal, North Carolina-Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 1995 North Carolina-Duke game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Duke-North Carolina game
NFL
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, “SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Buzz” (live; re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Mock Draft (new)
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Draft Daily” (new)
7 p.m.: ESPN, “Peyton’s Places” (three episodes)
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “NFL Matchup: Draft Special” (new)
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 1989 NFL Draft, first round
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2004 AFC championship, Indianapolis-New England
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2005 Indianapolis-New England game
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2004 Super Bowl, Carolina-New England
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Gretzky & Ovi” interview special (new)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 first round, Game 1, Chicago-Nashville
OLYMPICS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, men’s beach volleyball final
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, Michael Phelps special
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Olympics, women’s beach volleyball final
