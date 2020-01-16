AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 12, Haradh to Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia (same-day tape)

BIATHLON

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s 4x6km Relay, at Ruhpolding, Germany

11 p.m: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s 4x6km Relay, at Ruhpolding, Germany (same-day tape)

BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, super lightweights, Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Adrian Estrella, at Sloan, Iowa

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Ohio State

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, North Dakota at Miami of Ohio

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Michigan State at Wisconsin

CURLING

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Grand Prix, women, U.S. vs. Scotland, at Raleigh, N.C. (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, continuation of coverage of second round

12 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, second round, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Latin America Amateur Championship, second round, at Mayakoba, Mexico

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The American Express, second round, at Palm Springs, Calif.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, at Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore Open, third round

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, third round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Ridge View (S.C.) at Richland Northeast (S.C.)

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Tournament of Champions, semifinals, at Springfield, Mo.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Dayton at St. Louis

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Furman at Wofford

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Michigan State

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Michigan at Iowa

9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Bald Men on Campus” weekend preview show with Seth Greenberg, Jay Bilas and LaPhonso Ellis

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, Chicago at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Toronto

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Portland at Dallas

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Detroit

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

SKELETON

11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men, at Innsbruck, Austria

Noon: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at Innsbruck, Austria

SNOWBOARDING

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, slopestyle, at Laax, Switzerland

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, slopestyle, at Laax, Switzerland (same-day tape)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Schalke

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Knoxville, Tenn.

3 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, FINA Champions Swim Series, at Beijing

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Adelaide International and Hobart International semifinals

8:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open and Hobart International finals

1 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Adelaide International final

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Adelaide International final

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Yale

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at VCU

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Marquette at Butler

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Colorado

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Southern Cal

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Missouri

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at LSU

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Alabama

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Chattanooga at Virginia

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Wisconsin

