AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, First Data 500, qualifying, at Martinsville (rerun from Saturday)
12:30 pm.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Day"
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NASCAR America," at Martinsville
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Countdown to Green," at Martinsville
2:30 p.m.: WSET, Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, at Mexico City
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, First Data 500, at Martinsville
6:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, First Data 500 post-race show, at Martinsville
7:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network "Victory Lane," at Martinsville
FIGURE SKATING
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, Skate Canada, at Kelowna, B.C. (taped)
FISHING
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship (taped)
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series Winning Ways No. 3 (taped)
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, final round, at Quarteira, Portugal
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, at Busan, South Korea (same-day tape)
Time TBA: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, final round, at Tokyo
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Comma To The Top Stakes, at Santa Anita
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 5, Houston at Washington (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: SEC Network, Exhibition, Georgetown College at Kentucky
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," men's and women's basketball season preview with Seth Greenberg, Luke Hancock, Monica McNutt and Kelly Gramlich
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Arizona at New Orleans
4:05 p.m.: WFXR, Carolina at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Cleveland at New England
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Green Bay at Kansas City
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Boston at N.Y. Rangers
RUGBY
6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, continuation of coverage of Wales vs. South Africa semifinal, at Yokohma, Japan
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, semifinal, Wales vs. South Africa, at Yokohma, Japan (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premiership: Leicester vs. Saracens (delayed tape)
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A: Napoli at SPAL
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Newcastle
10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Wolfsburg
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Tottenham at Liverpool
12:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Frankfurt at Borussia Monchengladbach
1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Florida State at Wake Forest
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Boston College at Virginia
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus, College Women, St. Joseph's at Richmond
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Western Carolina at VMI
3 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Virginia Tech at North Carolina
3 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, South Carolina at Florida
3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Wisconsin at Northwestern
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, National Women's Soccer League final, Chicago at North Carolina
3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, FIFA U-17 World Cup, U.S. vs. Senegal, at Cariacica, Brazil
3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, France vs. Chili, at Goiania, Brazil
5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Missouri at Texas A&M
6:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Japan vs. Netherlands, at Cariacica, Brazil
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, South Korea vs. Haiti (same-day tape)
SPORT CLIMBING
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Inzai, Japan (same-day tape)
SWIMMING
11 p.m.: ESPN2, International Swimming League, at Budapest, Hungary (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Elite Trophy and WTA Finals
6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and WTA Finals
Noon: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit final, at Macon, Ga.
2 p.m. Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Swiss Indoor Basel final (same-day tape)
4 p.m. Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Vienna Open final (same-day tape)
4 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, at Shenzhen, China
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan State
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Miami at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Alabama at South Carolina
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Florida
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Notre Dame
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at Dayton
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Boston College at North Carolina
3 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Louisville
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lafayette at Lehigh
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.