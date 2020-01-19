tv listings image
BIATHLON

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's 10km Pursuit, at Ruhpolding, Germany (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 12.5km Pursuit, at Ruhpolding, Germany (same-day tape)

BOBSLED

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup: Four-Man, at Innsbruck, Austria 

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Four-Man, at Innsbruck, Austria (same-day tape)

BOWLING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Hall of Fame Classic, at Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Bowls, Polls and Champions"

4 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Games of the Century"

5 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle Featured" (rerun)

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (same-day tape)

CYCLING

2:30 p.m: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cros World Cup, women's elite, at Nommay Pas de Montbeliard, France (same-day tape)

3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cros World Cup, men's elite, at Nommay Pas de Montbeliard, France (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, continuation of coverage of final round

Noon: ESPNEWS, Latin America Amateur Championship: final round, at Mayakoba, Mexico

Noon: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, first round, at Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The American Express, final round, at Palm Springs, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), at Springfield, Mass.

LUGE

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women's singles, at Lillehammer, Norway (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Lillehammer, Norway

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Davidson at Fordham

1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Rutgers

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Loyola of Chicago at Illinois State

6 p.m.: ESPNU, East Carolina at Cincinnati

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Wake Forest

8 p.m.: ESPNU, California at UCLA

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m. NBA TV, Capital City at Westchester

NFL

Noon: WDBJ, "NFL Championship Chase"

3:05 p.m.: WDBJ, AFC championship, Tennessee at Kansas City (pregame show at  1 p.m.)

6:40 p.m.: WFXR, NFC championship, Green Bay at San Francisco (pregame show at 6 p.m.)

NHL

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Boston at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network, Winnipeg at Chicago

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

RODEO

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Manchester Invitational (same-day tape)

RUGBY

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Heineken Cup, Racing at Saracens (same-day tape)

SKIING

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, continuation of coverage of Women's Parallel Slalom, at Sestriere, Italy

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, Wengen Switzerland 

5 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Wengen, Switzerland (taped)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Parallel Slalom, at Sestriere, Italy (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Wengen Switzerland (same-day tape)

SKI JUMPING

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's individual, at Zao, Japan

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's individual, at Titisee-Neustadt, Germany

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Udinese at AC Milan

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Burnley

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Liverpool

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Paderborn

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Leon at Santos Laguna

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

SURFING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World Surf League, Billabong Pipe Masters

TENNIS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open: First Round, at Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2, Australian Open, First Round, at Melbourne, Australia

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPNU, Duke at Clemson

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Syracuse at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Notre Dame

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisville at North Carolina

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Wake Forest at N.C. State

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Saint Louis at Dayton

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Auburn at Georgia

2 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at LSU

3 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Virginia

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Central Florida at South Florida

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Bonaventure at La Salle

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Oregon State

4 p.m.: MASN2, TCU at Oklahoma

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Fordham at George Mason

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Texas A&M

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Nebraska

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Oregon

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Vanderbilt

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at California

WRESTLING

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at Cornell

3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Michigan State

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Rutgers at Penn State

