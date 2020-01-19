BIATHLON
11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's 10km Pursuit, at Ruhpolding, Germany (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 12.5km Pursuit, at Ruhpolding, Germany (same-day tape)
BOBSLED
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup: Four-Man, at Innsbruck, Austria
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Four-Man, at Innsbruck, Austria (same-day tape)
BOWLING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Hall of Fame Classic, at Arlington, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Bowls, Polls and Champions"
4 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Games of the Century"
5 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle Featured" (rerun)
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (same-day tape)
CYCLING
2:30 p.m: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cros World Cup, women's elite, at Nommay Pas de Montbeliard, France (same-day tape)
3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cros World Cup, men's elite, at Nommay Pas de Montbeliard, France (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, continuation of coverage of final round
Noon: ESPNEWS, Latin America Amateur Championship: final round, at Mayakoba, Mexico
Noon: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, first round, at Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The American Express, final round, at Palm Springs, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), at Springfield, Mass.
LUGE
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women's singles, at Lillehammer, Norway (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Lillehammer, Norway
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Davidson at Fordham
1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Rutgers
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Loyola of Chicago at Illinois State
6 p.m.: ESPNU, East Carolina at Cincinnati
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Wake Forest
8 p.m.: ESPNU, California at UCLA
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m. NBA TV, Capital City at Westchester
NFL
Noon: WDBJ, "NFL Championship Chase"
3:05 p.m.: WDBJ, AFC championship, Tennessee at Kansas City (pregame show at 1 p.m.)
6:40 p.m.: WFXR, NFC championship, Green Bay at San Francisco (pregame show at 6 p.m.)
NHL
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Boston at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network, Winnipeg at Chicago
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
RODEO
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Manchester Invitational (same-day tape)
RUGBY
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Heineken Cup, Racing at Saracens (same-day tape)
SKIING
6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, continuation of coverage of Women's Parallel Slalom, at Sestriere, Italy
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, Wengen Switzerland
5 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Wengen, Switzerland (taped)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Parallel Slalom, at Sestriere, Italy (same-day tape)
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Wengen Switzerland (same-day tape)
SKI JUMPING
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's individual, at Zao, Japan
11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's individual, at Titisee-Neustadt, Germany
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Udinese at AC Milan
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Burnley
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Liverpool
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Paderborn
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Leon at Santos Laguna
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
SURFING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World Surf League, Billabong Pipe Masters
TENNIS
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open: First Round, at Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2, Australian Open, First Round, at Melbourne, Australia
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPNU, Duke at Clemson
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Syracuse at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Notre Dame
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisville at North Carolina
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Wake Forest at N.C. State
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Saint Louis at Dayton
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Auburn at Georgia
2 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at LSU
3 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Virginia
3 p.m.: ESPN2, Central Florida at South Florida
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Bonaventure at La Salle
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Oregon State
4 p.m.: MASN2, TCU at Oklahoma
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Fordham at George Mason
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Texas A&M
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Nebraska
5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Oregon
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Vanderbilt
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at California
WRESTLING
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at Cornell
3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Michigan State
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Rutgers at Penn State
