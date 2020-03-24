AIRLINES
Flights nearly empty as virus hurts travel
Airline service in the United States is teetering on the brink of collapse, with near-empty planes and coronavirus outbreaks that have left some air traffic control towers empty.
Even with sharply reduced schedules, airlines are consolidating some of the remaining flights because passengers aren’t showing up.
On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 331,000 people at airport checkpoints. That was an 86% drop from the corresponding Monday a year ago, when officers screened more than 2.4 million people.
More than 8,300 U.S. flights were canceled Tuesday, according to tracking service FlightAware. United Airlines canceled 51% of its flights, American dropped 46% of its schedule and Delta scrapped 39%, according to FlightAware. Southwest canceled 15%.
TELEVISION
News sees sharp spike in viewers
NEW YORK — With millions of American homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic, news programs are reaching more people than they have in years, the Nielsen company said Tuesday.
ABC’s “World News Tonight,” up 38 percent in viewers from its season average, and NBC’s “Nightly News,” up 47 percent, both had a bigger average audience than any program in prime-time last week. The “CBS Evening News” audience was 31 percent higher.
On cable, MSNBC’s daytime audience, starting at 6 a.m., was higher than any other week since the network began in 1996. CNN’s daytime audience was up a whopping 132 percent from the same week a year ago. Fox News Channel’s was up 77 percent and MSNBC’s up 38 percent, Nielsen said.
NEW HOUSING
Sales fell in February
WASHINGTON — U.S. new home sales fell 4.4% in February with bigger declines expected in coming months as the coronavirus puts a major crimp on home sales.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that February sales dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 765,000 homes, down from a rate of 800,000 homes in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.