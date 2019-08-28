Everywhere you turn, there are well-intentioned gardeners with age-old advice to give. These myths are mostly passed from generation to generation and can make great impressions on new gardeners trying to solve problems while learning to keep plants alive and happy.
I was flipping through a book recently and it really piqued my attention in this regard. It was sent to me by the author a few years ago, and I just now found it after we moved to a new home. “Coffee for Roses” by C.L. Fornari is a book that dispels myths associated with growing things. In it are quite a few myths that I find myself using from time to time and a few I even took as scientific fact. I should mention that I haven’t been paid to write about this book.
Fornari does a great job of gently letting the myth-believer down by describing why it isn’t true, and if applicable, what the right way to do it is. For example, I have always sworn by throwing my banana peels under my roses. I believed this wives’ tale would help my roses become stronger with the potassium in the peelspossess. Fornari writes mentions that although the bananas will compost down, they will not provide the essential potassium that I thought they did.
I feel a little silly now, for not knowing that. Here are some other myths dismissed in the book.
Biennials
Many people assume that biennials bloom every other year, but according to Fornari, this isn’t the case. In fact, biennials grow the first year, bloom the second and then it dies completely, never to return. So in essence, biennials are a longer-lasting version of an annual.
Lemongrass
This plant is revered by many as a way to repel of repelling mosquitoes. According to Fornari, there are several lemongrass plants that are in the same family of Cymbopogon, but the only ones that produce citronella are the varieties C. winterianus or C. nardus, which reach upwards of 6 feet tall or more. The variety found at most garden centers is the culinary variety C. citriatus and has no repelling benefits at all. Fornari also mentions that the citrus-scented geraniums are a marketing gimmick and won’t help you fight mosquitoes either, despite their lovely smell. If you absolutely want to repel the blood suckers, invest in some good citronella candles and skip the plants, unless you like them for looks and scents.
Marigolds
This one is a very popular myth. Marigolds are said to keep pests out of the garden, but they are truly just pretty plants that brighten up wherever they are planted. In the book, Fornari does mention that there have been studies on this very myth and marigolds have been found to stave away some types of root-knot nematodes when turned into the soil, but lack any real use keeping insects away.
Veggie cross pollination
Just this year I have seen several people in the gardening group I frequent online talk about their squashes cross pollinating, showing everyone photos of the results. This actually can happen, but not how most people think. According to Fornari, squashes and pumpkins that cross pollinate will not show up the same year as the gourds are growing, but will in their children through the cross-pollinated seeds. So if you are saving seeds, you may actually see the fruit of your cross-pollinated plants from the year before, but that is the only way.
Cedar mulch
Many people are under the impression that cedar mulch keeps insects out of the garden. In fact all wood mulches are the same when it comes to pest control, and that is non-existent. Fornari states that mulches should be chosen by the needs of the garden. For example, finer mulches will hold moisture longer and larger, heavier mulches hold their place on slopes.
Old gardeningmyths abound in the gardening world. It takes an objective, open mind to see through the stories and find the truth.
