Forest Park Biology and Ecology students:

I miss telling you cool stuff that seems impossible, but then, science is all about the possible. I miss telling you “you’ve got this”, because you do. I miss seeing your faces, so I know whether it’s a good day, or not so good day. I look at your pictures in Synergy, and I hope you’re smiling in real time. I hope you send your pictures in for Virtual Prom (see RCPS website, What’s New: Coronavirus), and Virtual Graduation. Work hard over the next few weeks to get what you need done, so I can cry those happy tears as you “walk” and flip your tassel! Hold on to your plans and dreams – don’t let this year stop you! Whatever you become, you will always be a Panther! You are missed, and loved. Mrs. Barker

