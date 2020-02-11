Kobe Bryant will be announced Friday at All-Star Weekend in Chicago as a finalist for this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction class, which isn’t a secret and never was.
Bryant always was a lock to be a first-ballot pick. The complete class that will be enshrined at Springfield, Massachusetts, in August will be announced at the Final Four in Atlanta.
But Friday’s announcement of the finalists in Chicago will be largely about the memory of Bryant.
This All-Star weekend is the first huge gathering of the NBA family since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team will play Sunday’s All-Star Game wearing the No. 24 on their jerseys, in tribute to the number Bryant wore in the second half of his career with the Lakers. LeBron James’ team will wear No. 2 that night, in tribute to Gianna Bryant and her jersey number.
The NBA will gather again in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 for the memorial for Bryant and his daughter.
The numbers on the calendar — 2/24 — made it the appropriate day, so that’s what Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mom, chose.
Forbes says NBA franchises now average $2.1 billion NEW YORK — Forbes is listing the average value of NBA franchises over $2 billion for the first time, a figure that has grown nearly 600% in the last decade.
Forbes says the New York Knicks — worth $4.6 billion by the magazine’s calculations — rank atop the league list. The Los Angeles Lakers were listed at $4.4 billion, with the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion.
Mavs sign Kidd-Gilchrist
The Dallas Mavericks have officially signed Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and requested waivers on Ryan Broekhoff, the club said Tuesday.
Kidd-Gilchrist, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft, saw his role diminish with Charlotte and was released.
Trial date set in Wright killing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge Tuesday set an October trial date for a man charged with conspiring with the ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright to kill the former NBA player nine years ago in Memphis. Billy Ray Turner
has pleaded not guilty.
