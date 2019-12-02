Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO NOON EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&