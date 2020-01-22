BLACKSBURG --

North Carolina played without point guard Cole Anthony, a top NBA prospect, for the ninth straight game because of a knee injury.

UNC also played without starting guard Brandon Robinson, who

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments