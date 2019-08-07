NO LONGER ON TOP: Perched in first place for all but one day in the second half of the season heading into Wednesday night, the Salem Red Sox have relinquished their stranglehold on the division.
Luke Wakamatsu hit a tie-breaking double in the top of the sixth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 5-3 victory over Salem on Wednesday in front of an announced crowd of 1,537 at Haley Toyota Field.
In the Carolina League’s Northern Division, the Sox (25-20) dropped to a half-game behind new leader Potomac (26-20), which split a doubleheader with Frederick on Wednesday.
DECISIVE FRAME: The Hillcats trailed Salem by a run entering the sixth before rallying in that frame for the second straight night.
Walks to Will Benson and Jodd Carter set the two-out stage for Cody Farhat, who singled into center to tie the game at 2-2. Wakamatsu — the son of former Seattle Mariners manager Don Wakamatsu —followed with an RBI double that gave Lynchburg the lead.
CAN’T FIND THAT ‘W’: Salem starter Enmanuel De Jesus didn’t pitch terribly, but he was tagged with a loss for his third straight start.
The Venezuelan southpaw lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked three before giving way to Dominic LoBrutto in the sixth.
STILL RAKING: Right fielder Edgar Corcino went 3 for 4 to lead the Salem attack. Signed out of the independent leagues in late May, the 27-year-old raised his average to .317 through 63 Carolina League games.
LOOSE ENDS: The Hillcats churned out 13 hits against four Salem pitchers, with Gavin Collins and leadoff man Steven Kwan recording three apiece. … Salem finished 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position. … Sox DH Devlin Granberg, who was called up from Greenville on Wednesday, laced an RBI single in the ninth inning for his first Carolina League hit.
ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats close out their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, with Salem RHP Dylan Thompson (4-8, 6.21) scheduled to face Lynchburg RHP Juan Mota (2-1, 4.60).