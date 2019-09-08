Washington catcher Kurt Suzuki might not miss extended time after an MRI on his right elbow revealed no serious injury.
Suzuki has inflammation and still feels tingling in his arm after an awkward throw to second. He was a seventh-inning defensive replacement Saturday and got injured in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Atlanta’s Rafael Ortega stealing. He left before the top of the eighth.
“I felt something in my elbow,” Suzuki said Sunday. “Some tingling and zings. A little sore today, but should be good.”
Either Suzuki or Yan Gomes has started every game at catcher for the NL wild-card leading Nationals. Raudy Read took Suzuki’s spot on Saturday and moves into the No. 2 role.
Suzuki, 36, is in the first season of a $10 million, two-year contract. He is hitting .260 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs in his second stint with the Nats. Washington selected catcher Tres Barrera from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday.
Phillies’ Harper still out of lineup
NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is still out of the starting lineup because of an injured right hand.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said he hoped Harper could pinch-hit Sunday against the New York Mets if needed. Harper could start Monday night at home against Atlanta.
The Phillies began the day three games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.
Harper hasn’t played since being hit by a fastball from Mets lefty Steven Matz on Friday night.
Cubs’ Russell hit by pitch, leaves game
MILWAUKEE — The Chicago Cubs’ Addison Russell left Sunday’s game against Milwaukee in the third inning, after he was hit on the head by a 94 mph pitch from Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser.
Russell’s helmet flew off as the ball hit around the area of his left cheek, and Russell fell to the ground.
Manager Joe Maddon and assistant athletic trainer Nick Frangella rushed to the plate, and Russell initially stayed in the game. Russell stole second on the first pitch to David Bote and scored when Bote singled and right fielder Christian Yelich threw 20 feet to the first base side of the plate for an error.
