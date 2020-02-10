BOSTON — Two days before the start of spring training, the Boston Red Sox have again agreed to send 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts (a one-time member of the Salem Red Sox) and pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a reworked deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The Red Sox will receive Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, the person told the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal still needed the approval of Major League Baseball. Boston was to send cash to the Dodgers to offset Price’s salary, reportedly half of the $96 million still owed to the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner.
The 2018 World Series champions will save tens of millions of dollars this season in salary and penalties, but at the expense of one of the best players in baseball.
Big Angels-Dodgers trade not happening
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels’ proposed trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers is officially off.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed Monday he won’t be making a widely reported trade, although he didn’t specify the deal or the players involved.
Multiple media outlets reported the Angels nearly acquired Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling last week in a deal that would have sent infielder Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers.
The deal apparently fell apart as a side effect of the Dodgers’ lengthy attempts to get outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade.
Pitcher sues Astros in sign-stealing scandal
LOS ANGELES — Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday, claiming their sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career.
According to the suit, Bolsinger, then a reliever with the Toronto Blue Jays, was put into a game at Houston on Aug. 4, 2017, and allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in one-third of an inning in a 16-7 loss. The suit said the right-hander “was immediately terminated and cut from the team, never to return to Major League Baseball again.”
Tanaka feels cheated out of World Series
TAMPA, Fla. — Masahiro Tanaka feels cheated by the Houston Astros.
Tanaka’s Yankees lost to the Astros in a seven-game AL Championship Series in 2017.
“Yeah, I do feel that way,” the Yankees pitcher said through a translator Monday.
Houston won all four home games against the Yankees in the playoffs, when the Astros players had the advantage of the sign-stealing system, and lost all three in the Bronx.
‘Pine Tar Game’ items headed to auction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly three decades ago, Royals star George Brett raced out of the visiting dugout at Yankee Stadium and got in the face of rookie umpire Tim McClelland, instantly transforming what had been a run-of-the-mill regular-season game in mid-July into an iconic moment in baseball history
known as “The Pine Tar Game.” And now, baseball fans can own a piece of the history.
Later this month, a trove of artifacts connected to the seminal game between the Royals and New York Yankees will be sold by Heritage Auctions.
‘Smart’ mound helps study pitchers’ moves
FARMINGTON, Conn. —
Researchers at the Center for Motion Analysis at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center
conducted a study of pitchers using a new tool, the “smart” mound, developed by a company called Newtforce.
The mound, really an instrumented ramp, measures ground forces generated during each part of a pitch, from wind-up to follow-through.
When linked to the bio-sensors placed on a pitcher’s body and the motion-capture cameras at the lab, it provides a powerful new tool for understanding the mechanics of a pitch.
Ahmed, D-backs agree to $32.5M, 4-year deal
PHOENIX —
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Monday that they’ve agreed to a $32.5 million, four-year deal with Nick Ahmed that runs through the 2023 season. The 29-year-old Ahmed was eligible for salary arbitration and had his hearing scheduled for Wednesday, but that won’t be needed thanks to the deal.
— The Associated Press
