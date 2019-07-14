BALTIMORE — The Tampa Bay Rays took a combined perfect game into the ninth inning before Hanser Alberto beat the shift with a leadoff single against Ryan Yarbrough, wrecking history in the making and taking some of the edge off their 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
Ryne Stanek pitched the first two innings before Yarbrough took over. Mixing a cut fastball with a sinker and a deceptive changeup, Yarbrough was literally unhittable — until the ninth.
Tampa Bay’s try for the first combo perfect game in the majors came two days after a pair of Los Angeles Angels pitchers teamed up for a no-hitter while wearing the jerseys of late teammate Tyler Skaggs.
Hall of Fame pitcher Gibson has pancreatic cancer
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals great Bob Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday to the other living Hall of Famers.
Gibson’s longtime agent, Dick Zitzmann, told the Post-Dispatch that Gibson has visited The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and has been hospitalized in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, for the past two weeks. Zitzmann said chemotherapy is likely to begin Monday.
Gibson was 251-174 with a 2.91 ERA in 17 seasons with the Cardinals from 1959 to 1975. The right-hander led St. Louis to World Series titles in 1964 and 1967, and the National League pennant in 1968. He was 7-2 in nine World Series starts.
Royals trade Bailey to A’s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals traded Homer Bailey to the Oakland Athletics for minor league infielder Kevin Merrell on Sunday after scratching the veteran right-hander about 45 minutes before his scheduled start of their series finale against Detroit.
The 33 year old Bailey has rebounded this season with the Royals after signing a minor league deal in February. He is 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA, but he’s been especially good over his past seven starts.
Angels’ Trout injures calf
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout has been pulled from the Los Angeles Angels’ game against Seattle due to right calf tightness.
The two-time AL MVP left before the start of the third inning, interrupting his incredible recent success at the plate.
Trout had eight homers and 18 RBIs in his previous seven games.
Ex-Indians OF Martin signs with Japanese team
TOKYO — Former Indians outfielder Leonys Martin has signed a one-year deal with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan’s Pacific League.
Martin, who overcame a life-threatening bacterial infection last summer, was designated for assignment last month by Cleveland. He was batting .199 with nine home runs and 19 RBIs in 65 games.
Ball from Angels’ no-hitter put in Skaggs’ locker
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The shrine that has become Tyler Skaggs’ locker in the Los Angeles clubhouse had a new addition Saturday — the ball from the final out of the no-hitter the Angels pitched while wearing their late teammate’s jersey.
As they prepared to face Seattle on what would have been Skaggs’ 28th birthday, the Angels were still trying to take in everything that transpired in a 13-0 win Friday.
Taylor Cole started with two perfect innings and Felix Pena held the Mariners hitless the rest of the way in the Angels’ first home game since Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Texas on July 1.