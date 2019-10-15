WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals’ bullpen began buzzing in the middle innings. On the mound, starter Stephen Strasburg, had found his groove and the other pitchers, the ones paid to do the same job, tried to puzzle out a seemingly simple question. One reliever, Hunter Strickland, turned to another, Javy Guerra, and asked: How the heck does Strasburg throw his change-up?
The veteran right-hander’s change-up is “disgusting,” to use one reliever’s word, and Monday night marked one of his most dominant outings with it this year. The ball started going inside with what looked like the velocity and spin of his roughly 94-mph two-seam fastball until, about halfway to the plate, it bent backward and dived as his 88-mph change-up. The pitch looks to hitters, Patrick Corbin pointed out, like a right-hander’s fastball until it became a left-hander’s slider.
The change-up is key for Strasburg even though it’s not his most used pitch; that’s the curveball at 30.7%. It’s not his most important pitch; that’s the fastball, because it sets everything up. But it is his most dominant pitch. When he throws it, hitters’ numbers against him plummet as his strikeout rate spikes. Strasburg got 12 swing-and-misses on the change-up alone, tied for his most with any pitch in any game this season, and the outing — seven innings, seven hits, no walks, 12 strikeouts, no earned runs - keyed the Nationals’ 8-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
The victory seized a commanding 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series, put the Nationals one victory from team’s first World Series and delivered poetic justice. The Nationals shut down Strasburg out of precaution in 2012 before an ill-fated NL Division Series with the Cardinals, and this long-time-coming performance illustrated how much he’s changed.
The 31-year-old baffles now not because of a fiery fastball but because of the way he unbalances hitters — especially with the change-up. The pitch is dangerous because it sets up off the two-seam fastball, which he throws nearly 20% of the time.
Astros fan accused of slapping Yankees fan
HOUSTON — An Astros fan is facing an assault charge after being accused by authorities of slapping a New York Yankees fan after the two got into an argument at Houston’s Minute Maid Park during the second game of the American League Championship Series.
James Dinkins was arrested on the misdemeanor charge after police said he slapped the Yankees fan in the head after he cheered for the New York team during Sunday night’s game.
The 73-year-old Dinkins, is free on a $100 bond.
Down 3-0, Cardinals make lineup changes
WASHINGTON — St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt benched Dexter Fowler and made several other changes to his slumping lineup for Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against Washington.
Going with a lineup he has not used all season, Shildt dropped Fowler and put Harrison Bader in center field. Fowler’s place in the leadoff spot was taken by Tommy Edman with Jose Martinez at No. 2.
