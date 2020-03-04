PHOENIX — Christian Yelich is staying quiet when it comes to his contract situation with the Brewers.
The 28-year-old is reportedly on the brink of a multiyear contract that could keep him in Milwaukee for the rest of his career. The team said the 2018 NL MVP wouldn’t answer questions about the negotiations Wednesday.
Yelich is guaranteed $27.75 million in the remainder of his current deal: $12.5 million this year, $14 million in 2021 and a $1.25 million buyout of a 2022 team option for $16 million. The Athletic reported his new deal would add seven years and increase the total value to about $215 million.
Yelich hit 44 homers and won his second NL batting title with a career-high .329 average last season.
Pirates sanitize park
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates gave their spring training home a deep clean Tuesday as a proactive measure after a man in Manatee County tested positive for coronavirus.
MLB targets access to in-game video
TAMPA, Fla. — Major League Baseball has proposed banning player access to video during games, according to New York Yankees pitcher Zack Britton, but the union wants to allow it with protections that would prevent catchers’ signs from being visible.
Under the union’s proposal, hitters would still be allowed to review video of their at-bats during games and pitchers would be allowed to look over their mound performance.
House approves study of minor leagues
WASHINGTON — The House Oversight and Reform Committee approved legislation Wednesday to have the comptroller general of the U.S. study baseball’s minor leagues, which are trying to fend off a contraction proposal from MLB.
The proposal would drop the big league affiliation of 42 minor league teams and eliminate short-season leagues not held at major league training complexes.
The current PBA guarantees a minimum 160 affiliations.
Man charged with threatening players
TAMPA, Fla. — A New York sports gambler is facing federal charges in Florida related to threatening social media messages sent to players with the Tampa Bay Rays and other teams, federal authorities said Wednesday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa announced a charge of transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce against Benjamin Tucker Patz, 23. He faces up to five years in federal prison.
