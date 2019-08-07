MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday the Minnesota Twins turned their second triple play with Martin Perez on the mound — in a span of less than three weeks.
With three runs already in for Atlanta in the third inning and the bases loaded, Miguel Sano, Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron turned three in plenty of time to beat Tyler Flowers after his sharp grounder.
Perez was also pitching on July 22 against the New York Yankees, when Edwin Encarnacion grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play in that game.
The major league season record for triple plays by a team is three, set in 2016 by the Chicago White Sox.
Cubs sign catcher Lucroy
CHICAGO — Manager Joe Maddon says the Chicago Cubs have signed catcher Jonathan Lucroy.
The 33-year-old Lucroy was designated for assignment by the Angels last Friday, then cleared waivers and was unconditionally released by Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 10-year-veteran and two-time All-Star is expected to join the NL Central-leading Cubs in Cincinnati on Thursday.
Lucroy will pair with Victor Caratini behind the plate for Chicago to help plug a gap created when All-Star Willson Contreras suffered a right hamstring strain on Saturday. Contreras is expected to miss four weeks.
Pollock pinch hits despite injury
LOS ANGELES — A.J. Pollock wasn’t in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the third consecutive game Wednesday as he nursed a sore groin, but he made a pinch-hit appearance and manager Dave Roberts said the outfielder is expected to start Friday against Arizona.
Pollock, 31, has appeared in only 46 games after signing a four-year, $60 million contract in the offseason.
Gleyber has tests but avoids IL
BALTIMORE — Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres underwent tests for a core injury on Wednesday in New York, and the results were positive enough to keep him off the injured list, manager Aaron Boone said.
Boone expected Torres to join the team late Wednesday before the Yankees headed to Toronto.
The 22-year-old Torres made the AL All-Star team in July for the second time in two years. He’s batting .281 with 23 homers and 62 RBIs.
Red Sox, Orioles in annual game
BALTIMORE — The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will meet next year in the fourth MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The matchup between AL East foes is scheduled for Aug. 23 and will serve as a home game for the Orioles.
Major League Baseball and the players’ union launched the Little League Classic in 2017. The games are played at the home of the Phillies’ Class A team in the New York-Penn League.
