Washington catcher Kurt Suzuki might not miss extended time after an MRI on his right elbow revealed no serious injury.
Suzuki has inflammation and still feels tingling in his arm after an awkward throw to second. He was a seventh-inning defensive replacement Saturday and got injured in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Atlanta’s Rafael Ortega stealing. He left before the top of the eighth.
“I felt something in my elbow,” Suzuki said Sunday. “Some tingling and zings. A little sore today, but should be good.”
Either Suzuki or Yan Gomes has started every game at catcher for the NL wild-card leading Nationals. Raudy Read took Suzuki’s spot on Saturday and moves into the No. 2 role.
Suzuki, 36, is in the first season of a $10 million, two-year contract. He is hitting .260 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs in his second stint with the Nats. Washington selected catcher Tres Barrera from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday.
Ex-UVa pitcher Hultzen makes MLB debut
MILWAUKEE — Former UVa pitcher Danny Hultzen made his long-awaited major league debut on Sunday for the Chicago Cubs, appearing in an 8-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Hultzen, a former first-round pick in 2011, allowed one hit and struck out three in his only inning of work in the seventh.
He also hit star outfielder Christian Yelich on the left hand with a 94 mph slider that deflected and hit umpire Will Little just above his right knee, causing a brief delay. A 64-second review confirmed that Yelich had been hit.
Phillies’ Harper still out of lineup
NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is still out of the starting lineup because of an injured right hand.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said he hoped Harper could pinch-hit Sunday against the New York Mets if needed.
Harper could start Monday night at home against Atlanta.
The Phillies began the day three games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.
Harper hasn’t played since being hit by a fastball from Mets lefty Steven Matz on Friday night.
