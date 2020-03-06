PHOENIX — Christian Yelich took to Milwaukee so much he staked his long-term future to the Brewers.
“I’ve said many times that I’ve only been here for two years, but it feels like it’s been a lot longer,” the two-time NL batting champion said after finalizing a $215 million, nine-year contract. “Ever since I came, it’s felt like just a natural fit.”
His new deal announced Friday added $187.25 million over seven seasons to the remaining $27.75 million Yelich was guaranteed as part of the $49.57 million, seven-year contract he signed in March 2015 with Miami. Yelich’s deal includes the largest guarantee given by the Brewers, topping the $145.5 million for Ryan Braun.
Judge out indefinitely with broken rib
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib and it’s not clear whether he will need surgery, leaving doubt when he’ll be back in the lineup.
Manager Aaron Boone said he thought the star right fielder hurt himself making a diving catch late last season.
White Sox announce Moncada’s new deal
MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox announced their $70 million, five-year contract with Yoán Moncada on Friday. Moncada’s deal includes a $25 million team option for 2025 with a $5 million buyout.
Chicago acquired the 24-year-old Moncada in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Long regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, the third baseman set career highs last season with a .315 batting average, 25 homers and 79 RBIs.
Arizona INF Leyba suspended 80 games
PHOENIX — Arizona infielder Domingo Leyba was suspended for 80 games on Friday after a positive test under MLB’s drug program.
Leyba tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.
The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic hit .280 with five RBIs in 21 games with the Diamondbacks last year. Leyba was 4 for 16 with a home run in spring training this year. He’s considered one of Arizona’s top prospects.
Indians OF Mercado to have MRI on wrist
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cleveland Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado will undergo an MRI on his left wrist, which he injured while making a diving catch in an exhibition game Thursday.
Mercado, 25, batted .269 with 15 homers and 59 RBIs in 118 games as a rookie last season and was penciled in for a starting spot this year.
Tebow reassigned to minors by Mets
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Tim Tebow was reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets on Friday after going 2 for 13 in spring training with his first extra-base hit in four years.
The 32-year-old outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback homered against Detroit’s Alex Wilson on Feb. 25. He also had three walks.
Tebow has a .151 average (11 for 73) in four spring trainings with the Mets.
Angels fire visiting clubhouse manager
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Angels have fired longtime visiting clubhouse manager Brian “Bubba” Harkins for allegedly aiding opposing pitchers in obtaining illegal substances to put on baseballs, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday.
