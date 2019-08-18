WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have put struggling closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis, a day after he gave up three home runs in the ninth inning against Milwaukee.
The NL wild-card leaders made the move Sunday. They recalled righty Kyle McGowin from Double-A Harrisburg.
Doolittle has posted a career-worst 4.33 ERA with 28 saves. But the lefty blew his sixth save try Saturday in a 15-14, 14-inning loss. Doolittle allowed four runs on four hits while recording just one out in pitching for the second day in a row.
Doolittle is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA since the All-Star break.
He is 6-4 overall and has given up a career-high 10 home runs.
Harper leaves game due to dehydration
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left the game against the San Diego Padres after the fifth inning because of dehydration on a muggy Sunday.
Manager Gabe Kapler said Harper had blurred vision during gametime temperatures in the low 90’s and received an IV for hydration.
“I feel better now,” Harper said after the 3-2 loss. “It’s weird. An hour ago, I couldn’t see in front of me kinda.”
Rockies closer gets treatment for clot
DENVER — Colorado Rockies right-hander Scott Oberg has been treated for a blood clot in his pitching arm for the second time in his career.
Manager Bud Black said Oberg had a procedure to dissolve the clot at a hospital on Saturday and remained there overnight. The Rockies put Oberg on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Black said the 28-year-old Oberg started feeling heaviness in his arm on Saturday and alerted the training staff. They sent him to the hospital for an examination and the clot was discovered.
Oberg (6-1) replaced struggling Wade Davis as the team closer two weeks ago and picked up his sixth save in Friday night’s win over Miami.
Oberg has previously dealt with an axillary artery thrombosis, more commonly known as blood clots. In 2016, he had two surgeries to remove them from his right arm and shoulder. He was prescribed blood-thinning medication and missed the last six weeks of the season.
The Rockies recalled righty DJ Johnson from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Reds place Votto on 10-day injured list
CINCINNATI — The Reds have placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness that has kept him out of Cincinnati’s last three games.
The move is retroactive to Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled utility player Brian O’Grady from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
The six-time All Star is hitting .262 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs in 113 games this season.
