MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday the Minnesota Twins turned their second triple play with Martin Perez on the mound — in a span of less than three weeks.
With three runs already in for Atlanta in the third inning and the bases loaded, Tyler Flowers hit a sharp grounder to third baseman Miguel Sano. He stepped on the base and threw to second baseman Jonathan Schoop, whose relay to first baseman C.J. Cron was in time to beat Flowers.
Perez was also pitching on July 22 against the New York Yankees when Edwin Encarnacion grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play turned by Luis Arraez, Schoop and Sano on first base.
The major league record for most triple plays turned in one season is three.
