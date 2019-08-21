Saturday

Big House Dance

Lee Palmer & Hotwired Band performs.

When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m

Where: Charles R, Hill Senior Center, 814 Washington Ave., Vinton

Cost: $10

Contact: 890-2150

Old-Time Dance at Floyd Country Store

The Whitetop Mountain Band performs.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

Cost: $8

Contact: 745-4563

Monday

Upper Level Dance Classes

Classes offerings include waltz, swing, salsa, Carolina Shag and more. Visit SapphireDance.com for full schedule.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 W Main Street Suite C, Christiansburg

Cost: $10-$14

Contact: 382-8782

Tuesday

Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing

Basic and advanced shag dance lessons by Ricky Ward with music by DJ Jerry English.

When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Wednesday

Dance 4 Fun Roanoke

Carolina Shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing lessons from taught by Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Dr., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

