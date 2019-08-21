Saturday
Big House Dance
Lee Palmer & Hotwired Band performs.
When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m
Where: Charles R, Hill Senior Center, 814 Washington Ave., Vinton
Cost: $10
Contact: 890-2150
Old-Time Dance at Floyd Country Store
The Whitetop Mountain Band performs.
When: 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
Cost: $8
Contact: 745-4563
Monday
Upper Level Dance Classes
Classes offerings include waltz, swing, salsa, Carolina Shag and more. Visit SapphireDance.com for full schedule.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 W Main Street Suite C, Christiansburg
Cost: $10-$14
Contact: 382-8782
Tuesday
Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing
Basic and advanced shag dance lessons by Ricky Ward with music by DJ Jerry English.
When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Wednesday
Dance 4 Fun Roanoke
Carolina Shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing lessons from taught by Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Dr., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270