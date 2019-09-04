Friday

Friday Night Beginner Workshops

Instructors at Sapphire Ballroom will offer beginner-friendly lessons in three popular dance styles.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 West Main Street, Suite C, Christiansburg

Cost: $9; copules $15

Contact: 382-8782

American Legion Dance

Classic rock and country music from the Henry Downing Band

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: The American Legion, 710 Apperson Dr, Salem

Cost: $10.

Contact: 981-9250

Workshop and Milonga

Argentine tango instructor Karen Jaffe and Buenos Aires dancer Tate Di Chiazza teach a milonga dance workshop. A milonga social dance party begins at 9 p.m.

When: 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Where: Presbyterian Church of Radford, 201 4th St, Radford

Cost: $20; dance party only, $5

Contact: dancewithlane@gmail.com

Saturday

Energetics of Tango

Argentine tango instructor Karen Jaffe and Buenos Aires dancer Tate Di Chiazza teach a beginners dance workshop.

When: Noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Odd Fellows Lodge, 199 Wilson Ave, Blacksburg

Cost: $15

Contact: dancewithlane@gmail.com

Sunday

Tango Fundamentals

Tate Di Chiazza and Karen Jaffe offer a tango workshop for newcomers and experienced dancers looking for a refresher. Pre-registration required.

When: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom & Dance Center, 30 W Main St, Christiansburg

Cost: $20, students $15

Contact: dancewithlane@gmail.com

Tuesday

Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing

Music by Association of Beach and Shag Club DJ Jerry English, shag dance lessons by Ricky Ward.

When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Learn to Dance Like George Washington

The English Country Dancers of the New River Valley Historic Dance Society teach dance moves old as the 13 colonies.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 W. Main St., Suite C, Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 389-8984

Wednesday

Dance 4 Fun Roanoke

Carolina Shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing lessons from Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Dr., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Mike Allen writes the Arts & Extras column for The Roanoke Times. The beat he covers includes visual art, classical music, opera, theater, dance, literature, museums and other arts and cultural nonprofits, and things even more eclectic.

