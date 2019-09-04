Friday
Friday Night Beginner Workshops
Instructors at Sapphire Ballroom will offer beginner-friendly lessons in three popular dance styles.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 West Main Street, Suite C, Christiansburg
Cost: $9; copules $15
Contact: 382-8782
American Legion Dance
Classic rock and country music from the Henry Downing Band
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: The American Legion, 710 Apperson Dr, Salem
Cost: $10.
Contact: 981-9250
Workshop and Milonga
Argentine tango instructor Karen Jaffe and Buenos Aires dancer Tate Di Chiazza teach a milonga dance workshop. A milonga social dance party begins at 9 p.m.
When: 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Where: Presbyterian Church of Radford, 201 4th St, Radford
Cost: $20; dance party only, $5
Contact: dancewithlane@gmail.com
Saturday
Energetics of Tango
Argentine tango instructor Karen Jaffe and Buenos Aires dancer Tate Di Chiazza teach a beginners dance workshop.
When: Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Odd Fellows Lodge, 199 Wilson Ave, Blacksburg
Cost: $15
Contact: dancewithlane@gmail.com
Sunday
Tango Fundamentals
Tate Di Chiazza and Karen Jaffe offer a tango workshop for newcomers and experienced dancers looking for a refresher. Pre-registration required.
When: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom & Dance Center, 30 W Main St, Christiansburg
Cost: $20, students $15
Contact: dancewithlane@gmail.com
Tuesday
Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing
Music by Association of Beach and Shag Club DJ Jerry English, shag dance lessons by Ricky Ward.
When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Learn to Dance Like George Washington
The English Country Dancers of the New River Valley Historic Dance Society teach dance moves old as the 13 colonies.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 W. Main St., Suite C, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 389-8984
Wednesday
Dance 4 Fun Roanoke
Carolina Shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing lessons from Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Dr., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
