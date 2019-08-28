Saturday
DSTINATION 202
The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is throwing a dance party with music by DJ CMilli.
When: 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: 202 Social House, 202 Market Street S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $20 advance, $25 at door
Contact: 309-0943
Tuesday
Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing
Basic and advanced shag dance lessons with music by DJ Jerry English and free lessons by award-winning instructor Ricky Ward.
When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Wednesday
Dance 4 Fun Roanoke
Carolina Shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing with instructors Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Dr., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
