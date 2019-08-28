Saturday

DSTINATION 202

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is throwing a dance party with music by DJ CMilli.

When: 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: 202 Social House, 202 Market Street S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $20 advance, $25 at door

Contact: 309-0943

Tuesday

Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing

Basic and advanced shag dance lessons with music by DJ Jerry English and free lessons by award-winning instructor Ricky Ward.

When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Wednesday

Dance 4 Fun Roanoke

Carolina Shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing with instructors Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Dr., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

