Friday
American Legion Dance
Music by Limited Edition.
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: The American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem
Cost: $10
Contact: 981-9250
Friday Night Beginner Workshops
Sapphire Ballroom instructors provide beginner-friendly lessons in three popular dance styles.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 West Main Street, Suite C, Christiansburg
Cost: $9; $15 couples
Contact: 382-8782
Saturday
Big House Dance
Country and rock and roll music from Back Roads Band
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Charles R Hill Senior Center, 814 Washington Ave, Vinton
Cost: $10.
Contact: 890-2150
Saturday Night Old-Time Dance at The Floyd Country Store
Old-time dance with The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd
Cost: $8
Contact: 745-4563
Lucky Draw Dance Party
A dance party that starts with a bit of Country Two-Step, all skill levels welcome.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 West Main Street, Suite C, Christiansburg
Cost: $12; students $8
Contact: 382-8782
Sunday
Senior Social & Dance Party
Ballroom dance performances and beginner-friendly lessons set to music music from the ’40s, ’50s, & ’60s. Co-hosted by the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech. RSVP requested, walk-ins welcome.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 West Main Street, Suite C, Christiansburg
Cost: $8
Contact: 382-8782; info@sapphiredance.com
Monday
Upper Level Dance Classes
Advances lessons encompassing Waltz, Swing, Fox Trot, Salsa or many other styles. Full schedule at SapphireDance.com.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 W. Main St Ste C, Christiansburg
Cost: $10-$14
Contact: 382-8782
Tuesday
Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing
Lessons by Ricky Ward with music by DJ Jerry English.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Wednesday
Dance 4 Fun Roanoke
Carolina Shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing lessons with instructors Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Dr., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
