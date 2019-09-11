Friday

American Legion Dance

Music by Limited Edition.

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: The American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem

Cost: $10

Contact: 981-9250

Friday Night Beginner Workshops

Sapphire Ballroom instructors provide beginner-friendly lessons in three popular dance styles.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 West Main Street, Suite C, Christiansburg

Cost: $9; $15 couples

Contact: 382-8782

Saturday

Big House Dance

Country and rock and roll music from Back Roads Band

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Charles R Hill Senior Center, 814 Washington Ave, Vinton

Cost: $10.

Contact: 890-2150

Saturday Night Old-Time Dance at The Floyd Country Store

Old-time dance with The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

Cost: $8

Contact: 745-4563

Lucky Draw Dance Party

A dance party that starts with a bit of Country Two-Step, all skill levels welcome.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 West Main Street, Suite C, Christiansburg

Cost: $12; students $8

Contact: 382-8782

Sunday

Senior Social & Dance Party

Ballroom dance performances and beginner-friendly lessons set to music music from the ’40s, ’50s, & ’60s. Co-hosted by the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech. RSVP requested, walk-ins welcome.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 West Main Street, Suite C, Christiansburg

Cost: $8

Contact: 382-8782; info@sapphiredance.com

Monday

Upper Level Dance Classes

Advances lessons encompassing Waltz, Swing, Fox Trot, Salsa or many other styles. Full schedule at SapphireDance.com.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 W. Main St Ste C, Christiansburg

Cost: $10-$14

Contact: 382-8782

Tuesday

Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing

Lessons by Ricky Ward with music by DJ Jerry English.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Wednesday

Dance 4 Fun Roanoke

Carolina Shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing lessons with instructors Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Dr., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

