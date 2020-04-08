ABOVE: The pink supermoon sets as the sun rises on Wednesday morning. It was not visible for long as it approached the horizon with incoming storm clouds.

RIGHT: Mike Powell and his kids, Caden (left), 5, and Lily, 8, watch the sunset from Pine Mountain Overlook just off the Blue Ridge Parkway on Tuesday night. The family was keeping a lookout for the pink supermoon, which peeked behind the clouds for a moment during the sunset.

