ABOVE: The pink supermoon sets as the sun rises on Wednesday morning. It was not visible for long as it approached the horizon with incoming storm clouds.
RIGHT: Mike Powell and his kids, Caden (left), 5, and Lily, 8, watch the sunset from Pine Mountain Overlook just off the Blue Ridge Parkway on Tuesday night. The family was keeping a lookout for the pink supermoon, which peeked behind the clouds for a moment during the sunset.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.