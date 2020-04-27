To All My Dear Young Artists,
Your smiling faces are the bright paint on the canvas of my life! Without you in my art class, the past few weeks have felt colorless. You are my inspiration & I miss you far more than words could ever express. Even though we can’t be together right now, always remember: your creativity is endless, your imagination has no boundaries, & your artistry has no limits. Keep making art! ANY kind of art! While you are creating it, know that I am thinking of you all the time & sending you my love. I look forward to the day when I can see every single one of you in person & give you a great big hug! On that day my canvas will be beautiful & full of color again. Until then…
Lots of love,
Your Art Teacher,
Ms. McCauley
