Thursday

Young at Art

Instructor Ana Morales shows ways for families to introduce their pre-school age children to art.

When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-5760

Friday

Strolling Into Art

Play, sing and explore the museum galleries with instructor Becky McDonald. For families with children under 2 years old.

When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-5760

Mixed Media Animals

A class for creating portraits of animals tought by Ana Morales, no experience required, pre-register at taubmanmuseum.org.

When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $12, members $10

Contact: 342-5760

Star City Playhouse

Performance of two one-act comedies, “The Confederates” by Pauline Phelps and Marion Short and “The Boor” by Anton Chekhov.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard Street, Vinton

Cost: $12, senior citizens and students $8

Contact: 366-1446

“… and Fall”

Composer-conductor-pianist Eric Choate (San Francisco Symphony Chorus and SF Conservatory) joins Virginia Tech faculty members Alan Weinstein (cello) and Brian Thorsett (tenor) in a concert that includes folk songs and a revival of the song cycle “Seedtime and Harvest,” played for the first time since its world premiere nearly 100 years ago.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Squires Recital Salon, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5200

Saturday

Star City Playhouse

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Force of Nature

The Parker Quartet, the Garth Newel Piano Quartet and violinist Li-Mei Liang join forces to perform works by Enescu and Dvorák.

When: 4 to 9 p.m.

Where: Garth Newel Music Center, 403 Garth Newel Ln, Hot Springs

Cost: $10-$84, ages 18 and under free

Contact: 839-5018

Southern Gothic Futurist Haiku Slam

The Workingman Wreckchords Collective with host Raven Mack has organized a day of haiku workshops, spoken word performance and slam tournaments. Suggested donation $5.

When: 4 to 10 p.m.

Where: Odd Fellows Hall, 199 Wilson Avenue, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 434-995-9436

Sunday

Star City Playhouse

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Teen Art Studio

An art class for teens focused on watercolor paints and gouache.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $20, members $16

Contact: 342-5760

Celebrate!

Chamber music composed by Zwilich and Mendelssohn, played by The Parker Quartet, the Garth Newel Piano Quartet and violinist Li-Mei Liang.

When: 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: Garth Newel Music Center, 403 Garth Newel Ln, Hot Springs

Cost: $10-$45, ages 18 and under free

Contact: 839-5018

Tuesday

Art Classes at Art Pannonia

Artist in residence Peter Garbera teaches plein air technique to children and adults.

When: Noon

Where: Art Pannonia, 114 N. Main St., Blacksburg

Cost: $45 monthly, $35 monthly for children under 12

Contact: 552-0336

The Boy Scouts Go to War

D-Day Memorial education director John Long speaks about how Scouting skills were put to use in World War II.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: O. Winston Link and History Museum, 101 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 982-5465

The Quilting Party September Meeting

Quilters of all ages and skill levels are invited to bring quilts to a show and tell and make new labels together.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $5

Contact: KUTauber@aol.com

Wednesday

Artful Journeys

This class from instructor Alison Lee has elementary and middle school age children investigate art in the galleries before creating artwork of their own.

When: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $8, members $5

Contact: 342-5760

