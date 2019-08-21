Thursday
Radford Photo Club
Meeting theme, “farm animals.”
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Radford Public Library, 30 W. Main Street, Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: joycetsims@verizon.net
“The Odd Couple (Female Version)”
The Floyd Community Theatre Guild presents Neil Simon’s distaff version of his own classic comedy.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The June Bug Center, 251 Parkway Lane, Floyd
Cost: $12 at door, $10 advance
Contact: fctheatreguild@gmail.com, 745-6550
Grief Relief Through Art
Good Samaritan Hospice and Radford Parks and Recreation offer a workshop that helps grieving adults express their feelings using collage. RSVP requested.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Radford Parks and Recreation Department, 200 George St., Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: gfurmage@goodsamhospice.org, 381-3171.
Friday
Strolling Into Art
Play, sing and explore the museum galleries with instructor Becky McDonald. For families with children under 2 years old.
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-5760
Star City Playhouse
Peformance of two one-act comedies, “The Confederates” by Pauline Phelps and Marion Short and “The Boor” by Anton Chekhov
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard Street, Vinton
Cost: $12, senior citizens and students $8
Contact: 366-1446
“The Odd Couple (Female Version)”
See Thursday’s listing.
“Legally Blonde”
The Broadway musical based on the hit movie about a sorority girl who becomes a legal eagle.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Showtimers Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $7-$18
Contact: 774-2660
“Shrek the Musical”
The Tony Award-winning musical based on the blockbuster animated film about a green ogre who becomes a hero.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Barter Theatre, 127 W Main St, Abingdon
Cost: $20.
Contact: 276-619-3343
BAD TV Part IV
Music comedy presented by the Zion Players. Donations support youth programming.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Zion Lutheran Church, Oak Grove Pavilion, 635 Needmore Lane, Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4959
Saturday
Pottery instruction by Carlos Dowling
When: 9:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Earthworks Pottery Studio, 228 S. Pollard Street, Vinton
Cost: $165
Contact: 985-8698
Drumstick DASH contest ceremony
Roanoke Rescue Mission officials will reveal which child has won the the Drumstick DASH turkey drawing contest, which will adorn the official T-shirt.
When: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: 2nd Helpings Gallery, Civic Mall, 1502 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 491-9409
“Shrek the Musical”
See Friday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m.
Star City Playhouse
See Friday’s listing
When: 2 p.m.
“Legally Blonde”
See Friday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Keyboard Weekend I: The Female Persuasion
This chamber music concert features music from woman composers, played by pianists Jeannette Fang, Genevieve Feiwen Lee, Tian Tian and Qing Jiang.
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Garth Newel Music Center, 403 Garth Newel Lane, Hot Springs
Cost: $10-$84, ages 18 and under free
Contact: 839-5018
“The Odd Couple (Female Version)”
See Thursday’s listing.
BAD TV Part IV
See Friday’s listing.
Sunday
The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series
This advanced digital photography class with instructor David Rehor illuminates finer details of exposure, lighting and classic compositional techniques. Pre-registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $80, musuem members $64
Contact: 342-5760
Open Studios Botetourt Kickoff Event
This precursor to the Open Studios Botetourt tour in October features artists painting, photographing and sketching views from Blue Ridge Vineyard.
When: 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Blue Ridge Vineyard, 1027 Shiloh Drive, Eagle Rock
Cost: Free
Contact: openstudiobotetourt2019@gmail.com
Star City Playhouse
See Friday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m.
“Legally Blonde”
See Friday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m.
Project Starfish Haiti benefit concert
Pianist Jeanne Backofen Craig will perform works by Bach, Haydn, Chopin and others to benefit Project Starfish Haiti.
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 1307 Oakwood Street, Bedford
Cost: Free
Contact: 434-401-9779
“The Odd Couple (Female Version)”
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m.
Teen Art Studio
An art class for teens that explores mixed media, collage, photo transfer, and how to combine a number of varied materials into one composition.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $20, members $16
Contact: 342-5760
“Shrek the Musical”
See Friday’s listing.
When: 3 p.m.
Keyboard Weekend II: Around the world in 88 keys
A chamber music concert that features the music of Mozart, Brahms and more, with pianists Jeannette Fang, Genevieve Feiwen Lee, Tian Tian and Qing Jiang.
When: 3 to 6 p.m.
Where: Garth Newel Music Center, 403 Garth Newel Lane, Hot Springs
Cost: $10-$45, ages 18 and under free
Contact: 839-5018
BAD TV Part IV
See Friday’s listing.
When: 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Artful Journeys
This class from instructor Alison Lee has elementary and middle school age children investigate art in the galleries before creating artwork of their own.
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $8, members $5
Contact: 342-5760