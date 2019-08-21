Thursday

Radford Photo Club

Meeting theme, “farm animals.”

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Radford Public Library, 30 W. Main Street, Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: joycetsims@verizon.net

“The Odd Couple (Female Version)”

The Floyd Community Theatre Guild presents Neil Simon’s distaff version of his own classic comedy.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The June Bug Center, 251 Parkway Lane, Floyd

Cost: $12 at door, $10 advance

Contact: fctheatreguild@gmail.com, 745-6550

Grief Relief Through Art

Good Samaritan Hospice and Radford Parks and Recreation offer a workshop that helps grieving adults express their feelings using collage. RSVP requested.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Radford Parks and Recreation Department, 200 George St., Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: gfurmage@goodsamhospice.org, 381-3171.

Friday

Strolling Into Art

Play, sing and explore the museum galleries with instructor Becky McDonald. For families with children under 2 years old.

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-5760

Star City Playhouse

Peformance of two one-act comedies, “The Confederates” by Pauline Phelps and Marion Short and “The Boor” by Anton Chekhov

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard Street, Vinton

Cost: $12, senior citizens and students $8

Contact: 366-1446

“The Odd Couple (Female Version)”

See Thursday’s listing.

“Legally Blonde”

The Broadway musical based on the hit movie about a sorority girl who becomes a legal eagle.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Showtimers Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $7-$18

Contact: 774-2660

“Shrek the Musical”

The Tony Award-winning musical based on the blockbuster animated film about a green ogre who becomes a hero.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Barter Theatre, 127 W Main St, Abingdon

Cost: $20.

Contact: 276-619-3343

BAD TV Part IV

Music comedy presented by the Zion Players. Donations support youth programming.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Zion Lutheran Church, Oak Grove Pavilion, 635 Needmore Lane, Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4959

Saturday

Pottery instruction by Carlos Dowling

When: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Earthworks Pottery Studio, 228 S. Pollard Street, Vinton

Cost: $165

Contact: 985-8698

Drumstick DASH contest ceremony

Roanoke Rescue Mission officials will reveal which child has won the the Drumstick DASH turkey drawing contest, which will adorn the official T-shirt.

When: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: 2nd Helpings Gallery, Civic Mall, 1502 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 491-9409

“Shrek the Musical”

See Friday’s listing.

When: 2 p.m.

Star City Playhouse

See Friday’s listing

When: 2 p.m.

“Legally Blonde”

See Friday’s listing.

When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Keyboard Weekend I: The Female Persuasion

This chamber music concert features music from woman composers, played by pianists Jeannette Fang, Genevieve Feiwen Lee, Tian Tian and Qing Jiang.

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Garth Newel Music Center, 403 Garth Newel Lane, Hot Springs

Cost: $10-$84, ages 18 and under free

Contact: 839-5018

“The Odd Couple (Female Version)”

See Thursday’s listing.

BAD TV Part IV

See Friday’s listing.

Sunday

The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series

This advanced digital photography class with instructor David Rehor illuminates finer details of exposure, lighting and classic compositional techniques. Pre-registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $80, musuem members $64

Contact: 342-5760

Open Studios Botetourt Kickoff Event

This precursor to the Open Studios Botetourt tour in October features artists painting, photographing and sketching views from Blue Ridge Vineyard.

When: 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Where: Blue Ridge Vineyard, 1027 Shiloh Drive, Eagle Rock

Cost: Free

Contact: openstudiobotetourt2019@gmail.com

Star City Playhouse

See Friday’s listing.

When: 2 p.m.

“Legally Blonde”

See Friday’s listing.

When: 2 p.m.

Project Starfish Haiti benefit concert

Pianist Jeanne Backofen Craig will perform works by Bach, Haydn, Chopin and others to benefit Project Starfish Haiti.

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 1307 Oakwood Street, Bedford

Cost: Free

Contact: 434-401-9779

“The Odd Couple (Female Version)”

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 2 p.m.

Teen Art Studio

An art class for teens that explores mixed media, collage, photo transfer, and how to combine a number of varied materials into one composition.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $20, members $16

Contact: 342-5760

“Shrek the Musical”

See Friday’s listing.

When: 3 p.m.

Keyboard Weekend II: Around the world in 88 keys

A chamber music concert that features the music of Mozart, Brahms and more, with pianists Jeannette Fang, Genevieve Feiwen Lee, Tian Tian and Qing Jiang.

When: 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: Garth Newel Music Center, 403 Garth Newel Lane, Hot Springs

Cost: $10-$45, ages 18 and under free

Contact: 839-5018

BAD TV Part IV

See Friday’s listing.

When: 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Artful Journeys

This class from instructor Alison Lee has elementary and middle school age children investigate art in the galleries before creating artwork of their own.

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $8, members $5

Contact: 342-5760

