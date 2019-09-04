Thursday
Young at Art
Instructor Ana Morales shows ways for families to introduce their pre-school age children to art.
When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-5760
“Glass and Fiber — Edges” Opening Reception
A new show in place through October showcases the quilting of Paula Golden and the fused glass art of Larry Mitchell.
Where: Montgomery Museum of Art & History, 300 S. Pepper St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-5644
Friday
Strolling Into Art
Play, sing and explore the museum galleries with instructor Becky McDonald. For families with children under 2 years old.
When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-5760
Intro to Watercolor
An introduction to watercolors taught by artist Mariam Foster, no experience required, pre-register at taubmanmuseum.org.
When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $12, members $10
Contact: 342-5760
Opening Reception: Pam Sable at Art Pannonia
“Outlook on Lines” by freelance illustrator Pam Sable runs through November.
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Art Pannonia, 114 N. Main St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: artpannonia1@gmail.com
Art by Night at Gallery 202
Meet the artists, see their studios and sign up for art classes.
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Gallery 202, 206 Market Square S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 798-1299
Art by Night at Little Gallery
Works by featured artists, special demonstrations and refreshments.
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: The Little Gallery, 301 Market Street, Roanoke
Cost: free
Contact: 206-2936
“The Colors of Autumn” Opening Reception
Paintings by South Roanoke artists Tracy Budd, Eric Fitzpatrick, Chico Harkrader and Nan Mahone Wellborn.
When: 5 to 10 p.m.
Where: Alexander/Heath Contemporary, Campbell Ave and 5th Street S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 607-226-2473
Art by Night at The Market Gallery
Featured artists are Anne Pfeiffer, Angela Shields and Suzanne V. Paddock.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Market Gallery, 23 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-1177
“Please Teach Me the Language of a Rose” Opening Reception
A site-specific installation by Italian artist Giuseppina Giordano begins with a talk by the artist and a reading of original poems inspired by the art, composed by Roanoke writer Ashley Rhame.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $8, students and educators $5
Contact: 342-5760
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
A Southern-fried comedy from the authors of “Christmas Belles.”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Little Town Players, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford
Cost: $15; children 12 and younger, $10
Contact: 586-5881
Saturday
Pottery instruction by Carlos Dowling
When: 9:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Earthworks Pottery Studio, 228 S. Pollard Street, Vinton
Cost: $165
Contact: 985-8698
D.I.Y. Vase Workshop with Giuseppina Giordano
Learn to create a vase using rose petals, pages of poetry and papier mâché techniques. Preregister at taubmanmuseum.org.
When: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $40, members $32
Contact: 342-5760
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
See Friday’s listing.
Sunday
Film Photography Series
Instructor David Rehor leads a do-it-yourself black and white film photography class. Bring whatever film camera or format you wish to use. Pre-register at taubmanmuseum.org.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $80, members $64
Contact: 342-5760
D.I.Y. Vase Workshop with Giuseppina Giordano
See Saturday’s listing.
When: Noon and 2:30 p.m.
Teen Art Studio
An art class for teens focused on watercolor paints and gouache.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $20, members $16
Contact: 342-5760
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
See Friday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m.
The Giles County Community Chorus presents No Place Like Home
A concert celebrating the theme of homecomings and family reunions and what “home” means.
When: 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Where: Northside Presbyterian Church, 1107 Progress Street N.W., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: thomas@gilescountycommunitychorus.com
Monday
Jefferson Choral Society Open Rehearsal
Central Virginia’s oldest and largest adult choir is holding its first rehearsal of the new season. Singers of high school-age and older, with choral music experience, are invited to attend this open rehearsal, then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber.
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 434-528-5700
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
Come to harmonize or to listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
Tuesday
Grief Relief Through Art
Good Samaritan Hospice and Floyd Center for the Arts offer a workshop that helps grieving adults express their feelings using collage. RSVP requested.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd
Cost: $15
Contact: 381-3171
Wednesday
Artful Journeys
This class from instructor Alison Lee has elementary and middle school age children investigate art in the galleries before creating artwork of their own.
When: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $8, members $5
Contact: 342-5760
Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: The Blacksburg High School band room, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
