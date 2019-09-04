Thursday

Young at Art

Instructor Ana Morales shows ways for families to introduce their pre-school age children to art.

When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-5760

“Glass and Fiber — Edges” Opening Reception

A new show in place through October showcases the quilting of Paula Golden and the fused glass art of Larry Mitchell.

Where: Montgomery Museum of Art & History, 300 S. Pepper St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 382-5644

Friday

Strolling Into Art

Play, sing and explore the museum galleries with instructor Becky McDonald. For families with children under 2 years old.

When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-5760

Intro to Watercolor

An introduction to watercolors taught by artist Mariam Foster, no experience required, pre-register at taubmanmuseum.org.

When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $12, members $10

Contact: 342-5760

Opening Reception: Pam Sable at Art Pannonia

“Outlook on Lines” by freelance illustrator Pam Sable runs through November.

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Art Pannonia, 114 N. Main St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: artpannonia1@gmail.com

Art by Night at Gallery 202

Meet the artists, see their studios and sign up for art classes.

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Gallery 202, 206 Market Square S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 798-1299

Art by Night at Little Gallery

Works by featured artists, special demonstrations and refreshments.

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: The Little Gallery, 301 Market Street, Roanoke

Cost: free

Contact: 206-2936

“The Colors of Autumn” Opening Reception

Paintings by South Roanoke artists Tracy Budd, Eric Fitzpatrick, Chico Harkrader and Nan Mahone Wellborn.

When: 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Alexander/Heath Contemporary, Campbell Ave and 5th Street S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 607-226-2473

Art by Night at The Market Gallery

Featured artists are Anne Pfeiffer, Angela Shields and Suzanne V. Paddock.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Market Gallery, 23 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-1177

“Please Teach Me the Language of a Rose” Opening Reception

A site-specific installation by Italian artist Giuseppina Giordano begins with a talk by the artist and a reading of original poems inspired by the art, composed by Roanoke writer Ashley Rhame.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $8, students and educators $5

Contact: 342-5760

“The Savannah Sipping Society”

A Southern-fried comedy from the authors of “Christmas Belles.”

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Little Town Players, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford

Cost: $15; children 12 and younger, $10

Contact: 586-5881

Saturday

Pottery instruction by Carlos Dowling

When: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Earthworks Pottery Studio, 228 S. Pollard Street, Vinton

Cost: $165

Contact: 985-8698

D.I.Y. Vase Workshop with Giuseppina Giordano

Learn to create a vase using rose petals, pages of poetry and papier mâché techniques. Preregister at taubmanmuseum.org.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $40, members $32

Contact: 342-5760

“The Savannah Sipping Society”

Sunday

Film Photography Series

Instructor David Rehor leads a do-it-yourself black and white film photography class. Bring whatever film camera or format you wish to use. Pre-register at taubmanmuseum.org.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $80, members $64

Contact: 342-5760

D.I.Y. Vase Workshop with Giuseppina Giordano

When: Noon and 2:30 p.m.

Teen Art Studio

An art class for teens focused on watercolor paints and gouache.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $20, members $16

Contact: 342-5760

“The Savannah Sipping Society”

When: 2 p.m.

The Giles County Community Chorus presents No Place Like Home

A concert celebrating the theme of homecomings and family reunions and what “home” means.

When: 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Where: Northside Presbyterian Church, 1107 Progress Street N.W., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: thomas@gilescountycommunitychorus.com

Monday

Jefferson Choral Society Open Rehearsal

Central Virginia’s oldest and largest adult choir is holding its first rehearsal of the new season. Singers of high school-age and older, with choral music experience, are invited to attend this open rehearsal, then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber.

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 434-528-5700

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

Come to harmonize or to listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

Tuesday

Grief Relief Through Art

Good Samaritan Hospice and Floyd Center for the Arts offer a workshop that helps grieving adults express their feelings using collage. RSVP requested.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd

Cost: $15

Contact: 381-3171

Wednesday

Artful Journeys

This class from instructor Alison Lee has elementary and middle school age children investigate art in the galleries before creating artwork of their own.

When: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $8, members $5

Contact: 342-5760

Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Blacksburg High School band room, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

