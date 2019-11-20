Alice Cooper rocks Roanoke

“No More Mister Nice Guy” first played in Roanoke during the 1970s, is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and still putting out music with a creepy wink, as he did Saturday night at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. Check out our photos from the show at roanoke.com/gallery.

