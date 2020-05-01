Hello Little Patriots! I hope you are well. I miss seeing each and every one of you every day! Please know that you are always on my mind and in my heart. Keep in mind all the lessons we have taught you during the school year. Think about how to turn things from big deals into little deals, and the types of compromises we learned about. Those will take you far in life! When you are overwhelmed use your calming strategies (take deep breaths, close your eyes, draw a picture, go to a happy place, etc.)
I am so proud of each and every one of you and how far you have come. Keep reading and try to learn one new thing each day! I will see you all again very soon!
Love,
Mrs. Wilson
