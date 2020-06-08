Enzo Anthony, who snapped on punts for Virginia as a freshman this past season, revealed Monday on Twitter that he is transferring to Virginia Tech.
He played in 13 of 14 games for UVa, only missing the Cavaliers’ game with William and Mary, when Virginia did not attempt a punt.
Anthony, a direct descendant of UVa founder Thomas Jefferson, is a graduate of Venice High School in Port Charlotte, Florida. As a senior, he was rated the No. 1 long-snapper in Florida and the No. 7 long-snapper overall by Kornblue Kicking.
Pending a ruling to the contrary, he will not be eligible to play for Tech until the 2021 season, at which point he would have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Virginia Tech already has a starting long snapper on the roster in Oscar Shadley.
He was part of the Hokies’ 2018 signing class and has handled every special teams snap (26 straight) the last two seasons. The junior was the top long-snapper coming out of Naples, Florida, in high school, according to Rubio Long Snapping.
He took over the role from Salem High alum Colton Taylor, who handled the job during coach Justin Fuente’s first two seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.