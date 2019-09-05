Virginia Pittsburgh Football

Joe Reed #2 of the Virginia Cavaliers is tackled by Jazzee Stocker #7 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)

VIRGINIA WIDE RECEIVER n Reed had a career-high seven receptions in the Cavaliers’ 30-14 victory at Pittsburgh, but it went largely unnoticed because he averaged fewer than 5 yards per reception (34 yards overall). His previous high in a UVa game was four receptions on three occasions, but he has breakaway ability that was evident on a 30-yard kickoff return against Pittsburgh. He has a combination of 12 career touchdowns, eight as a receiver, and has three kickoff returns for touchdowns, all of 90 yards or more, which is a UVa career record. Reed was a football and baseball standout at Randolph-Henry High School in Charlotte County. — Breakdowns by Doug Doughty

