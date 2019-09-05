VIRGINIA WIDE RECEIVER n Reed had a career-high seven receptions in the Cavaliers’ 30-14 victory at Pittsburgh, but it went largely unnoticed because he averaged fewer than 5 yards per reception (34 yards overall). His previous high in a UVa game was four receptions on three occasions, but he has breakaway ability that was evident on a 30-yard kickoff return against Pittsburgh. He has a combination of 12 career touchdowns, eight as a receiver, and has three kickoff returns for touchdowns, all of 90 yards or more, which is a UVa career record. Reed was a football and baseball standout at Randolph-Henry High School in Charlotte County. — Breakdowns by Doug Doughty
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.