uva gameday 110919

VIRGINIA WIDE RECEIVER n Junior wide receiver Terrell Jana had a breakout game at North Carolina with 13 receptions for 146 yards . Those were career highs in both categories. Jana has 44 receptions for the season but is looking for his first touchdown catch of the year. He has one TD in 34 career games. — Breakdowns by Doug Doughty
