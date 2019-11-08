uva gameday 110919

EmptyCaption 11/6/2019: UVa wide receiver Terrell Jana has gained the trust of QB Bryce Perkins. MATT RILEY | UVa UVa wide receiver Terrell Jana has gained the trust of QB Bryce Perkins. MATT RILEY | UVa UVa’s Terrell Jana (right)makes one of his 13 catches against UNC on Saturday. MATT RILEY | UVa UVa’s Terrell Jana (right)makes one of his 13 catches against UNC on Saturday. MATT RILEY | UVa