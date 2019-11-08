uva gameday 110919

EmptyCaption 11/6/2019: UVa wide receiver Terrell Jana has gained the trust of QB Bryce Perkins. MATT RILEY | UVa UVa wide receiver Terrell Jana has gained the trust of QB Bryce Perkins. MATT RILEY | UVa UVa’s Terrell Jana (right)makes one of his 13 catches against UNC on Saturday. MATT RILEY | UVa UVa’s Terrell Jana (right)makes one of his 13 catches against UNC on Saturday. MATT RILEY | UVa

 MATT RILEY | UVa

VIRGINIA WIDE RECEIVER n Junior wide receiver Terrell Jana had a breakout game at North Carolina with 13 receptions for 146 yards . Those were career highs in both categories. Jana has 44 receptions for the season but is looking for his first touchdown catch of the year. He has one TD in 34 career games. — Breakdowns by Doug Doughty

Load comments